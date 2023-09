Sean Payton, Head coach

Seasons with Broncos: First

Seasons in NFL: 25

Previous experience: Saints (head coach 2006-11, 2013-21), Cowboys (assistant to head coach/quarterbacks coach 2003-05), Giants (Offensive coordinator 2000-02, quarterbacks coach 1999), Eagles (Quarterbacks coach 1997-98).

College: Eastern Illinois

Paul Kelly, Assistant to head coach

Seasons with Broncos: First

Seasons in NFL: 23

Previous experience: Commanders (director of football operations 2010-20), Buccaneers (assistant to head coach 2004-08), Raiders (assistant to head coach 1998-2003).

College: California State University-East Bay

OFFENSE

Joe Lombardi, Offensive coordinator

Seasons with Broncos: first

Seasons in NFL: 18

Previous experience: Chargers (offensive coordinator 2021-22), Saints (quarterbacks 2009-13, 2016-20, offensive assistant 2007-08), Lions (offensive coordinator 2014-15), Falcons (defensive assistant 2006), Mercyhurst (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks 2002-05).

College: Air Force

Lou Ayeni, Running backs

Seasons with Broncos: first

Seasons in NFL: 1

Previous experience: Northwestern (running backs/recruiting coordinator 2018-22, graduate assistant 2008-09), Iowa State (associate head coach/run game coordinator 2016-17, running backs 2014-15), Toledo (associate head coach/run game coordinator 2011-13, running backs 2010).

College: Northwestern

Keary Colbert, Wide receivers

Seasons with Broncos: first

Seasons in NFL: 1

Previous experience: Florida (wide receivers 2022), Southern California (wide receivers 2019-21, tight ends 2018, offensive quality control 2016-17, graduate assistant 2010), Alabama (offensive analyst 2014-15), Georgia State (wide receivers 2013).

College: Southern California

Declan Doyle, Tight ends

Seasons with Broncos: first

Seasons in NFL: 5

Previous experience: Saints (offensive assistant 2019-22), Iowa (student offensive assistant 2016-18).

College: Iowa

Zach Grossi, offensive quality control

Seasons with Broncos: second

Seasons in NFL: 7

Previous experience: Southern University A&M (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks 2020-21), Hampton (quarterbacks 2019), Buccaneers (offensive quality control 2017-18, assistant to head coach 2016, scout 2015, scouting assistant 2014), Concord (offensive graduate assistant 2013).

College: Concord University

Logan Kilgore, offensive quality control

Seasons with Broncos: first

Seasons in NFL: 1

Previous experience: Arkansas State (tight ends 2022, offensive analyst 2021), Isidore Newman High School (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks 2022), Bakersfield College (quarterbacks/pass game coordinator 2018)

College: Middle Tennessee State

Austin King, offensive line assistant

Seasons with Broncos: first

Seasons in NFL: 4

Previous experience: Bears (assistant offensive line 2022), Raiders (tight ends 2021, offensive quality control 2020) Dayton (offensive coordinator 2017-19, offensive line 2015-16), Syracuse (offensive quality control 2014) Toledo (offensive quality control (2012-13).

College: Northwestern

John Morton, pass game coordinator

Seasons with Broncos: first

Seasons in NFL: 21

Previous experience: Lions (senior offensive assistant 2019-21, tight ends 2004, senior offensive assistant/wide receivers 2002-03, offensive quality control/wide receivers 2000-01, offensive assistant/wide receivers 1998-99, personnel 1997), Jets (offensive coordinator 2017), Saints (wide receivers 2015-16, offensive assistant/pass game 2006), 49ers (wide receivers/pass game 2011-14), Southern California (offensive coordinator/pass game/wide receivers 2009-10, pass game coordinator/wide receivers 2007-08), San Diego (pass game/wide receivers 2005).

College: Western Michigan

Zach Streif, offensive line

Seasons with Broncos: first

Seasons in NFL: 3

Previous experience: Saints (assistant offensive line 2021-22)

College: Northwestern

Favian Upshaw, offensive quality control

Seasons with Broncos: first

Seasons in NFL: 1

Previous experience: Tulane (offensive analyst/recruiting 2022, graduate assistant 2018-19), Georgia Southern (running backs 2021), Benedict College (quarterbacks 2020), Savannah State (wide receivers/running backs 2020), Astronaut High School (co-offensive coordinator 2017).

College: Georgia Southern

Davis Webb, Quarterbacks

Seasons with Broncos: first

Seasons in NFL: 1

Previous experience: N/A

College: Texas Tech

DEFENSE

Vance Joseph, Defensive coordinator

Seasons with Broncos: 3 (first as defensive coordinator)

Seasons in NFL: 19

Previous experience: Cardinals (defensive coordinator 2019-22), Broncos (head coach 2017-18), Dolphins (defensive coordinator 2016), Bengals (defensive backs coach 2014-15), Texans (defensive backs coach 2011-13), 49ers (defensive backs coach 2006-10, assistant defensive backs coach 2005)

College: Colorado

Jamar Cain, pass rush specialist

Seasons with Broncos: First

Seasons in NFL: 0

Previous experience: Louisiana State (defensive line 2022), Oklahoma (outside linebackers/defensive ends 2020-21), Arizona State (2019), Fresno State (defensive line 2017-18), North Dakota State (defensive line 2014-16)

College: New Mexico State

Marcus Dixon, defensive line

Seasons with Broncos: second

Seasons in NFL: 3

Previous experience: Rams (assistant defensive line 2021), Hampton (defensive ends/recruiting coordinator 2019-20, defensive line/director of player development 2017-18)

College: Hampton

Addison Lynch, defensive quality control

Seasons with Broncos: first

Seasons in NFL: 6

Previous experience: Lions (defensive quality control 2022), Raiders (assistant defensive backs 2021), Chargers (assistant defensive backs 2020, defensive quality control 2018-19), Florida State (quality control assistant 2012-17)

College: Bryant

Greg Manusky, inside linebackers

Seasons with Broncos: first

Seasons in NFL: 21

Previous experience: Commanders (2001, 2016-19), Chargers (2002-06, 11), 49ers (2007-10), Colts (2012-15), Vikings (2022), University of Kentucky (2020-21).

College: Colgate

Christian Parker, defensive backs

Seasons with Broncos: third

Seasons in NFL: 5

Previous experience: Packers (defensive quality control 2019-20), Texas A&M (defensive analyst 2018), Notre Dame (defensive analyst 2017), Norfolk State (defensive backs coach 2015-16), Virginia State (defensive backs coach 2013-14).

College: Richmond

Isaac Shewmaker, defensive quality control

Seasons with Broncos: first

Seasons in NFL: 3

Previous experience: Chargers (defensive quality control 2021-22), Tennessee (graduate assistant 2020).

College: Alabama

Joe Vitt, Senior defensive analyst

Seasons with Broncos: first

Seasons in NFL: 42

Previous experience: Jets (defensive assistant/linebackers 2019-20), Dolphins (senior director of football/player development 2018), Saints (interim head coach 2012, assistant head coach/linebackers 2006-16), Rams (interim head coach 2005, assistant head coach/linebackers 2004-05, assistant head coach/defensive backs 1992-94), Chiefs (linebackers 2000-03), Packers (defensive backs 1999), Eagles (linebackers 1995-98), Seahawks (safeties 1988-91, quality control/assistant linebackers 1983-87), defensive quality control (1982), Colts (strength/quality control 1979-81).

College: Towson State

Michael Wilhoite, outside linebackers

Seasons with Broncos: first

Seasons in NFL: 5

Previous experience: Chargers (2021-22), Saints (defensive assistant 2020, special teams assistant 2019)

College: Washburn

SPECIAL TEAMS

Ben Kotwica, Special Teams Coordinator

Seasons with Broncos: first

Seasons in NFL: 15

Previous experience: Vikings (assistant special teams 2022), Falcons (special teams coordinator 2019-20), Commanders (special teams coordinator 2014-18), Jets (special teams coordinator 2013, assistant special teams coordinator 2009-12, defensive/special teams quality coordinator 2007-08).

College: Army

Chris Banjo, assistant strength and conditioning

Seasons with Broncos: first

Seasons in NFL: 1

Previous experience: N/A

College: Southern Methodist

Mike Westhoff, assistant to head coach

Seasons with Broncos: 1

Seasons in NFL: 32

Previous experience: Saints (special teams 2017-18), Jets (Special teams 2001-12), Dolphins (tight ends and special teams 1986-2000), Arizona Outlaws (offensive line 1985), Colts (offensive line, tight ends, special teams 1982-84), TCU (offensive line 1981), Northwestern (offensive line 1978-80), Indiana State (defensive line and linebackers 1977), Dayton (offensive line 1976).

College: Wichita State

STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING

Dan Dalrymple, head strength and conditioning

Seasons with Broncos: first

Seasons in NFL: 16

Previous experience: Saints (strength and conditioning 2006-21), Miami (OH) (assistant athletic director/director of athletic coaching 2003-05, director of athletic conditioning 1989-2003).

College: Miami (OH)

Korey Jones, assistant strength and conditioning

Seasons with Broncos: fourth

Seasons in NFL: 4

Previous experience: Landow Performance (2015-20).

College: Wyoming

Shaun Snee, assistant strength and conditioning

Seasons with Broncos: first

Seasons in NFL: 1

Previous experience: Wisconsin (director of strength and conditioning 2021-22, assistant strength and conditioning 2015-20), Massachusetts (assistant strength and conditioning 2014), Pittsburgh (strength and conditioning graduate assistant 2012-13).

College: East Stroudsburg/California University of Pennsylvania