When Sean Payton was named coach of the Broncos in February, legendary NFL offensive line coach Jim McNally wasted no time in sending him a message.

“I said, ‘Hey, Manhertz is out there,’’’ McNally said.

It was in August 2015 that McNally had first reached out to Payton about Chris Manhertz, a raw tight end who was trying to make the NFL despite having never played a day of football until he was 22. Manhertz had been a rugged basketball player at Canisius College in Buffalo, N.Y., which dropped its football program in 2002.

Manhertz had been signed by the Buffalo Bills in May 2015, a year after finishing his college career, but was waived three months later. So McNally, who was involved in the process of turning Manhertz into a football player, sent a video to Payton of him taking on a blocking sled. Payton was coaching the New Orleans Saints.

“He liked what he saw and Sean immediately got in touch with him and brought him in and signed him,” said McNally, 79, who long has known Payton during a career that has included 28 years as an NFL offensive line coach and the last 11 as a Cincinnati Bengals consultant before his retirement.

Manhertz landed on the Saints practice squad in 2015. The next season he made the active roster and started the first two games he played.

Manhertz then left New Orleans when the Saints tried to sneak him through waivers, and he was claimed by Carolina, where he played through 2020. Then he played two years for Jacksonville before becoming a free agent.

Now he’s back with Payton after the Broncos last month signed him to a two-year, $6 million contract. While McNally had alerted Payton a month before free agency about Manhertz’s availability, he did acknowledge the coach had been well aware of wanting to be reunited with the tight end.

“We just reminisced about the past,’’ Manhertz, 31, said about meeting with Payton when he came to Denver to sign his contract. “He just expressed that he’s been following my whole career. So it’s just a full-circle moment.”

When Payton first had Manhertz, the tight end said he was “extremely green and extremely raw.’’ Now, McNally says, “If he’s not the best run-blocking tight end in the league, he’s in the top three or four.’’

And what road it has been to get there.

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound Manhertz, a native of New York City, grew up playing basketball in the Bronx before earning a scholarship to Canisius. He averaged 6.5 points and 6.8 rebounds at center and was a captain on the Golden Griffins. To say he was physical would be an understatement.

“He would get technical fouls with incidental contact,’’ said Jim Baron, his coach at Canisius, who is now retired. “I would go crazy with the officials.’’

Following his final college game in 2014, Baron called Manhertz into his office. His future plans included earning a master’s degree in health and wellness, which Manhertz completed, and to play basketball overseas. That plan soon was scuttled.

“I had asked the CEO of the Bills to give him a tryout without even asking him if he was interested in football,’’ Baron said of having talked to Russ Brandon, now president of the XFL. “Chris said, 'I'd like to play pro basketball,’ and without even flinching, I said, ‘What about pro football?’ That right there changed the whole dynamics of his life.”

When it was first suggested that Manhertz switch sports, he was skeptical.

“Honestly, I thought it was a joke,’’ Manhertz said. “I thought, ‘What are the odds?’ I never played high school football. I didn’t even play pee-wee football. I like to joke that the only experience I had playing football was playing video games.”

To boot, Manhertz said he was “not so good” in Madden. But then he figured, why not?

“I was pretty open-minded about it,’’ he said. “I went into it with the thinking that I had nothing to lose.”

So Manhertz had a Bills tryout in 2014, and by all accounts did well. But Buffalo wasn’t ready to sign him yet, so he spent the latter part of that year and the first part of 2015 learning the game and getting into football shape.

The Bills had reached out to McNally, who lives in the Buffalo area, to see if he wanted to work regularly with Manhertz. But McNally figured it wasn’t a good idea to get too involved due to his association with the Bengals. So he recommended that John Scibetta, who was a longtime and successful Buffalo high school coach, work with Manhertz.

“I said, ‘Let’s go meet and go work out at a parking lot and go through some technique stuff,’’’ Scibetta said. “I wanted to try to get a feel for what he knew about football, and it was absolutely nothing. He said, ‘John, I’ve never been to a game. I’ve never watched a game.’ It was strictly basketball he knew.’’

Starting from scratch, Scibetta worked regularly with Manhertz while consulting with McNally and sending him film. And by May 2015, the Bills took another look at Manhertz and signed him to the 90-man offseason roster.

“He had talent, he had size, he had intelligence and he had a great work ethic,’’ Scibetta said of Manhertz coming so far so quickly.

Alas, Manhertz didn’t make the Bills roster. When they needed help at another position, they waived him in August 2015.

“I was like, ‘Well, I gave it my shot,’’’ Manhertz said. “I didn’t have any game film. I thought it was doubtful somebody would give me a workout just given the circumstances.’’

Not so fast. The film of Manhertz taking on a blocking sled proved to be good enough. McNally had sought out Payton, whom he had gotten to know well in the early 2000s when he was offensive line coach of the New York Giants and Payton was the offensive coordinator.

The Saints brought along Manhertz slowly. He didn’t even dress for a game in the 2015 preseason.

“They expressed that because I was still so green and so raw that it might have been to my detriment if I went out there and and I didn’t know what in the world I was doing,’’ Manhertz said.

The first football game Manhertz ever played was an Aug. 11, 2016, exhibition at New England. He caught one pass for 11 yards.

“I was very nervous getting used to live action and getting used to the tackling thing,’’ said Manhertz.

The Saints' tight ends coach then was Dan Campbell, now Detroit's head coach, and he worked closely with Manhertz. The tight end started the first two regular-season games he played, in Weeks 2 and 3 of 2016, and was used only for blocking. Then, before their fifth game of the season, the Saints needed help at another position, so they waived Manhertz with the intent of re-signing him the next week.

“I’m anticipating going back that Monday after I cleared waivers and then, sure enough, the Panthers claimed me and I was there for five years,’’ Manhertz said.

Highlights with the Panthers included Manhertz catching the first pass of his NFL career late in the 2016 season and then in 2018 scoring his first touchdown. It came on Monday Night Football on Dec. 17 against Payton’s Saints when running back Christian McCaffrey threw an option pass in the first quarter to a wide-open Manhertz on fourth-and-1 at the 50.

Manhertz was still an obscure player at the time. So much so that ESPN broadcaster Joe Tessitore called it a pass caught by “Martinez.”

“So for the rest of my life, the first touchdown I show my kids, they’re going to botch our last name,’’ joked Manhertz, who has a 1-year old son, Chris Jr., with his wife Gabrielle and has twins due in October. “But that’s part of the experience. Monday Night Football against the team that cut me. It doesn’t get any better than that.’’

As it turned out, the Saints won the game 12-9. Manhertz said he and Payton talked about that play when he signed with Denver.

Manhertz’s only other touchdown of his career also was notable. It came in 2021 and was the first touchdown pass thrown by then-Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Otherwise, Manhertz’s statistics are hardly overwhelming. He has 24 career catches for 255 yards. His career-high for receptions in a season is six, which he has done in each of the past three seasons.

“I feel like my blocking is my bread and butter,’’ Manhertz said. “I pride myself on playing like a physical, violent brand of football.’’

If the Broncos want to throw the ball more to Manhertz, he won’t complain. But he doesn’t expect that will be the case. He does call it “funny” because the “perception of a basketball player turned football player” is to catch the ball rather than to become an elite blocker.

It’s quite a story how far Manhertz has come despite never playing football until the NFL. Scibetta said it’s something “never in a million years” one would think would happen.

“It’s fabulous,’’ Baron said. “It’s a dream come true.”

In a strange way, McNally said, there has been one advantage to Manhertz starting out with a clean football slate and then getting plenty of good training.

“Chris didn’t come in with any bad habits because he didn’t know anything about football,’’ McNally said.