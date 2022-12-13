Where good news shines
Santa K-Jack is in the house.
Broncos safety Kareem Jackson hosted his annual Christmas giveback event Monday, "Shop with a Jock." Fifty kids from the Boys & Girls Club of Denver were treated to a $100 gift card from Walmart, dinner and an event T-shirt.
The 34-year-old Jackson is in his fourth season with the Broncos and is a free agent after this season. He's started all 13 games for the Broncos (3-10), who host the Arizona Cardinals Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.
