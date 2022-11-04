Broncos defensive lineman Mike Purcell has been selected as the team’s nominee for the 2022 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.
For four consecutive seasons, Purcell has honored Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) for the My Cause My Cleats campaign.
In May 2021, he participated in a WingMan Week Virtual Visit with Buckley Space Force Base and USO Colorado, with a goal to empower, strengthen connection and rejuvenate the fighting spirit.
The Salute to Service Award is part of the NFL and USAA's year-round commitment to recognize and honor the military community. In 2021, the prestigious national honor went to Broncos fullback/tight end Andrew Beck.
Others with Colorado ties are also in the nomination list.
Fountain Fort-Carson's Morgan Fox (Rams) and Fort Morgan's Ryan Jensen (Buccaneers) are nominated. Both players played college football at CSU-Pueblo.
Eagles assistant coach Jemal Singleton graduated from the Air Force Academy.
New this year is an opportunity for fans to vote for their favorite nominee, which will help determine the award’s three finalists. To see all the nominees and vote, fans can visit NFL.com/SaluteFanVote until Nov. 30.