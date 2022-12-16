Where the good news shines
The Broncos will have plenty of fan promotions and giveaways during Sunday's game against the Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High.
The "Season of Giving" promotions include:
Postgame field experience: Several fans (and up to three of their guests) will be selected for a postgame experience to take a photo with the Broncos’ Super Bowl trophies on the field.
500-Level seat upgrades: Random fans and their guests seated in the upper level will be eligible for upgrades to premium seats in the lower bowl.
2023 season-ticket giveaways: Select season-ticket members will be selected for a special competition at halftime with a chance to have their 2023 season tickets renewed for free.
"Surprise & Delight" Prizes: Random fans will be selected to win several prizes, including concert tickets, autographed jerseys, gift cards and tickets and pregame field passes for the Broncos’ season finale against the Chargers.
