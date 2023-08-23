Where good news shines

The Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club has impacted thousands of young lives in a positive manner.

Time to celebrate.

The Broncos will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Boys & Girls Club from 5-9 p.m. Friday.

The center is located at 4397 Crown Blvd. in the Montbello neighborhood.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The party will feature remarks from Broncos leadership and appearances by Broncos alumni, Miles the mascot and Broncos cheerleaders.

Current and former Club members will be in attendance, and the celebration is scheduled to include carnival games, food, beverages and fun. The Broncos were the first professional sports team to fully sponsor its own branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

The Broncos Boys & Girls Club is open to kids K-12 with a gym, arts studio, learning and tech centers and teen center.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)