Where the good news shines
The Denver Broncos participate in Random Acts of Kindness Week each year, an annual tradition of celebrating and spreading kindness.
This year, the Broncos are encouraging fans to participate by providing simple suggestions for how to perform acts of kindness for segments of our community each day of the week.
Sunday, Feb. 12: Take part in a random act of kindness for a neighbor, friend or family member.
Monday, Feb. 13: Express your gratitude by calling, texting or sending a small gift to a coach in your life to say thank you.
Tuesday, Feb. 14: Select a DonorsChoose classroom (donations start at $1) and help students gain the tools and experiences they need for a great education.
Thursday, Feb. 16: Send a small token of thanks with your children to thank a caregiver, whether it's a daycare worker, nanny, family member or friend.
Friday, Feb. 17: Take time today to reach out to a mentor of yours to thank them for the role they've played in your life.
For more information on Random Acts of Kindness Week as well as ideas on how to participate, please visit: randomactsofkindness.org.
("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)