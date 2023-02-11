12_18_22 broncos cards4597.jpg

Broncos fans celebrate late in the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The Broncos won 24-15 against the Cardinals. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

Where the good news shines

The Denver Broncos participate in Random Acts of Kindness Week each year, an annual tradition of celebrating and spreading kindness.

This year, the Broncos are encouraging fans to participate by providing simple suggestions for how to perform acts of kindness for segments of our community each day of the week.

Sunday, Feb. 12: Take part in a random act of kindness for a neighbor, friend or family member.

Monday, Feb. 13: Express your gratitude by calling, texting or sending a small gift to a coach in your life to say thank you.

Tuesday, Feb. 14: Select a DonorsChoose classroom (donations start at $1) and help students gain the tools and experiences they need for a great education.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5

Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

Thursday, Feb. 16: Send a small token of thanks with your children to thank a caregiver, whether it's a daycare worker, nanny, family member or friend.

Friday, Feb. 17: Take time today to reach out to a mentor of yours to thank them for the role they've played in your life.

For more information on Random Acts of Kindness Week as well as ideas on how to participate, please visit: randomactsofkindness.org.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)