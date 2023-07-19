Where good news shines

Did you secure tickets for Broncos training camp, only to learn you are unable to attend?

There's a plan for that.

The Broncos on Tuesday announced the ticket return procedure for fans set to attend training camp at Centura Health Training Center.

Fans who are unable to attend practice are encouraged to return tickets through a hassle-free process via their Ticketmaster account up to 30 minutes before the start of each practice.

Be kind. Help out a fellow Broncos fanatic.

With ticket availability fluid, fans can visit the Broncos’ website regularly to check on ticket availability.

Follow these steps to return a ticket:

1. Log into Ticketmaster account.

2. Select “My Events” and the date to return tickets.

3. In the “Event Details” page, fans will see a button labeled “Request a Refund.”

4. Once “Request a Refund” is selected, fans will be prompted to confirm the “refund” before hitting “submit.”

5. Fans will receive an order cancellation, confirming the tickets have been returned.

Once the steps are completed, returned tickets will be made available to the public.

For answers to more frequently asked questions about Broncos training camp, visit the team's website.

