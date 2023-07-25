Where good news shines

Get your half-price Broncos tickets Tuesday.

At 10 a.m., the team will put on sale 2,000 half-price tickets for each 2023 home game. Prices start at $15. That is in compliance with the legislation and operating agreement with the Metropolitan Football Stadium District upon the construction of Empower Field at Mile High.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster, and there will be a limit of four tickets per household. No multiple-game purchases will be allowed. Ticket purchased will be verified by name and credit card usage and any improper orders will be cancelled.

Tickets will be delivered to the buyer's mobile device on the day of the game. The Broncos say half-price tickets cannot be re-sold or transferred.

For more information, go to www.denverbroncos.com/tickets or contact the ticket office at 720-258-3333 or [email protected].

