100722-s-dg-BroncosVsColts04.JPG

The Denver Broncos Stampede marching band performs for fans before a game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)

 TIMOTHY HURST/DENVER GAZETTE

Where the good news shines

Lord knows Broncos Country could use some sunshine after a dreary defeat Thursday night.

Here's the silver lining: cheaper Broncos tickets!

A quick glance over the remaining schedule at Ticketmaster shows the Jets game on Oct. 23 ($76 in Section 528), the Raiders game on Nov. 20 ($146) and the Cardinals game on Dec. 18 ($38.50) suddenly are as favorably priced as you'll find on the resale market.

OK, but who wants to attend a Broncos game when the home team manages only nine points?

Kids. That's who. Think a kid cares if the Broncos win or lose, as long as he or she gets to experience the Mile High crowd? Score a stocking stuffer today and make a new bestie.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)

(Contact Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com or on Twitter at @bypaulklee.)

