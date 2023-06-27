Where good news shines

Monday was a good day to be a caddy at Cherry Hills Country Club.

Peyton Manning shared an Instagram post that revealed a supremely entertaining collection of Denver athletes. With the 2023 US Amateur coming to Colorado Golf Club and Cherry Hills, Manning assembled John Elway, Nathan MacKinnon, Erik Johnson, Mark Schlereth, Chauncey Billups, Ed McCaffrey, Mike Shanahan, Terrell Davis and Brandon Stokley, among others.

"Great day of golf at Cherry Hills raising funds to support the US Amateur," Manning wrote.

"Thanks to this group for playing!" he continued.

The US Amateur is Aug. 14-20. Former champs include Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods. Manning brought a host of Denver champs to the tee box, as well.

For tickets to the US Amateur, visit the USGA's Web site. A one-day pass goes for $20.

