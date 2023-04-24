Never mind that the Broncos last month brought in nine outside free agents on offense to just two on defense. General manager George Paton said equal consideration will be given to both sides of the ball in this week’s NFL draft.

And that might mean the Broncos grab a running back when they finally are on the clock in the third round.

The seven-round draft runs Thursday through Saturday, and the Broncos will head into it with only five overall picks. They don’t have a first- or a second-round selection and aren’t scheduled to make their initial pick until Friday, when they have the Nos. 67 and 68 selections in the third round.

The last time the Broncos selected a running back was in 2021, when they took Javonte Williams in the second round. He proved to be a great pick by rushing for 903 yards as a rookie but then suffered a serious knee injury in Week 4 last season.

Paton expects Williams to return this season but doesn’t know when. The Broncos did beef up their running attack with the free-agent signings of Samaje Perine and Tony Jones, but Paton said they still could draft a running back.

“If they were smart, I think they would take a running back with one of those third-round picks just because of Javonte’s knee injury,’’ said ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid. “Sean Payton also likes a dynamic running back, something that he’s always had.’’

The Broncos’ first-year coach does indeed relish having an explosive back. In fact, he likes to have several.

Payton was New Orleans’ coach for 15 seasons before taking last year off to serve as an Fox NFL studio analyst. While echoing what Paton said about possibly drafting a running back, he pointed to the Saints’ 2017 draft.

“We were discussing the scenario (where) we had Mark Ingram and we had just signed Adrian Peterson,’’ Payton said. “We felt like with the top two guys, we were in a good position. Then (Alvin) Kamara fell. We traded back into it and drafted Alvin. … Those are value decisions. … You’re hoping you free yourself up a little bit to give yourself more flexibility in the draft so you’re not taking the toaster oven over the double oven.”

After being taken with the No. 67 pick (yes, the same selection the Broncos now have), Kamara has cooked up some impressive seasons with the Saints. He made five straight Pro Bowls from 2017-21 before Payton’s exit.

Flash forward six years and there could be some intriguing backs available for Payton’s new team. Bijan Robinson of Texas and Jahmyr Gibbs of Alabama will be long gone when the Broncos are on the clock but things could be wide open for them after that at running back.

Draft analyst Dane Brugler rates UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet as the No. 61 overall draft prospect and Texas A&M’s Devon Achane at No. 67, although many believe Achane will go earlier. Brugler then has Tulane’s Tyjae Spears at No. 73 and Auburn’s Tank Bigsby at 87, putting them seemingly well within range for Denver.

“He's dynamic,’’ Reid said of the 5-foot-10, 200-pound Spears. “He’s very similar to Alvin Kamara. He’s a little bit smaller but he has the ability to be involved in the passing game and to make you miss. He’s a very strong runner even though he’s a bit undersized.”

Bigsby took a pre-draft visit to the Broncos.

“A guy that really caught my eye is Tank Bigsby,’’ said NFL Network draft analyst Charles Davis. “I feel like he’s getting overlooked a little bit. He doesn’t mind feeding you with his pads.”

Other running backs who could intrigue the Broncos at some point in the draft include Syracuse’s Sean Tucker, Mississippi’s Zach Evans, Oklahoma’s Eric Gray, Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh and 5-foot-5 Deuce Vaughn of Kansas State. Denver’s other picks are at No. 108 in the fourth round, No. 139 in the fifth and No. 195 in the sixth round.

“Deuce Vaughn may be 5-5, but he’s going to be the people’s champ,’’ Davis said. “He can catch the football out of the backfield. He knows how to play the game and produce at a high level.’’

Another position on offense the Broncos might address is at center. Lloyd Cushenberry has been a starter since being selected in the third round in 2020 but might now be the weakest link on a retooled offensive line.

Top center prospects Joe Tippman of Wisconsin and John Michael Schmitz of Minnesota likely will be gone by the third round. But Luke Wypler of Ohio State and Ricky Stromberg of Arkansas are among those who figure to be available in the third round or possibly later.

“He’s very strong at the point of attack,’’ Reid said of Wypler. “Very stout. That’s something they need. Lloyd Cushenberry lacks stoutness in the interior.”

Davis likes Stromberg’s fundamentals. For a possible center selection on the third day of the draft, Davis likes Michigan’s Olu Oluwatimi and Penn State’s Juice Scruggs.

Could the Broncos also look to take a quarterback on the third day? The quarterbacks on their roster are starter Russell Wilson, recently signed backup Jarrett Stidham and Jarrett Guarantano, who went undrafted last year.

“If Russell doesn’t play well again this year, they could look to move on from him,’’ Reid said. “I know they signed Stidham but I wouldn’t be surprised if they took a developmental guy. I could see Stetson Bennett of Georgia being a possibility in that sixth- or seventh-round range. Jake Haener of Fresno State is another. He could be an option, maybe in the fifth- or the sixth-round.”

Then again, Denver is hampered by having only five picks, although it’s possible more could be accumulated. And even though Paton vowed the Broncos will take the best player available with each of their picks, the defense figures to be shown some love after there were few additions in free agency.