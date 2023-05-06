Last Saturday was a good day in the Green household.

Mychael Green was named prom queen at Parkway Central High School in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield, Mo. Placed on her head was a nice crown.

“I was prom king when I was in high school,’’ said her brother, Art Green, referring to 2018. “But her crown felt heavy. Mine was really light. She got a better quality crown than I did.’’

Nevertheless, last Saturday still was a good day for Art, a cornerback from the University of Houston. He celebrated his 23rd birthday with a party and even though he didn’t get selected on the third and final day of the NFL draft, he agreed to sign as a rookie free agent with the Broncos.

Green will get a $10,000 signing bonus and had $170,000 of his contract guaranteed. So that wasn’t too bad.

“I thought I would get drafted but I also had the mindset of, ‘What if I don’t get drafted, where would I want to go?’’’ he said. “I’m actually happy with the way it went. I got to pick where I wanted to go.”

Green said he also was offered deals by Arizona, Indianapolis, San Francisco and the New York Jets. But when it came down to it, choosing the Broncos was an easy decision. He had a taken a pre-draft visit to Denver.

“After I came back, I told my dad, ‘Denver is possibly my favorite place,’’’ he said. “It was just the whole coaching staff, the whole vibe of how they treated me. I was real comfortable talking to coach (Sean) Payton and just to see his passion. … It’s just a blessing to be here. I’m excited to get to work.”

Green is scheduled to report to the Broncos next Thursday and then take part in a May 12-14 rookie minicamp. The minicamp will include drafted and undrafted rookies and rookie and veteran tryout players. Veterans scheduled to attend include edge rusher Trent Harris, quarterback Ben DiNucci and running back Jacques Patrick from the XFL.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Green has good size for a cornerback. He has top-notch speed, having run the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds.

“Just being pretty physical making plays,’’ Green said about his strengths. “I feel like I’m pretty rangy and I can make plays on the ball.”

His weaknesses?

“Just technique,’’ he said. “IQ for sure and always just the speed of the game. I’m just got to keep working on that.”

Green is a bit of project but has a high ceiling. Draft analyst Dane Brugler wrote, “Overall, some NFL teams follow a simple formula at corner: They want tall, long athletes who can run. Green falls in that category.”

Green was a track champion at Parkway Central High and still holds the school record in the 100 meters at 11.04 seconds. He played safety and receiver for the Colts before making the transition to cornerback and spending 2018 and 2019 at Hutchinson (Kan.) Junior College.

Green then moved on to Houston where he played three seasons. He didn’t become a full-time starter until 2022, and had two interceptions, 10 passes defended and three tackles for loss for the Cougars.

Now, he’s fired up about learning from Broncos All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

“I can relate to him because I’m a big DB, too, and I see how he moves,’’ Green said. “I’m going to take a lot of stuff from his bag and put it in mine and kind of put my own twist on it, and just grow as a player and ask as many questions as I can.”’

Meanwhile, his sister also will be going on to the next level. She will attend the University of Missouri-Kansas City and run track.

After learning he would be signing with the Broncos, Green last Saturday went back to his old high school along with some friends from his birthday party to see Mychael crowned Prom Queen. And even though she got a better crown than he did five years ago, he was beaming.

“It was a pretty good day,’’ he said.