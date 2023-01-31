Sean Payton is the next head coach of the Broncos, The Denver Gazette confirmed Tuesday.

The former Saints coach of 15 seasons comes to Denver with high expectations, taking over a franchise that hasn't reached the playoffs in seven seasons. But before Payton attempts to lead the Broncos back to their former glory, he must first hire his staff. And that staff could include a familiar name.

Vic Fangio, who coached the Broncos from 2019-21, is a candidate to become Denver's defensive coordinator under Payton, according to Dave Logan, the voice of the Broncos. Before Payton interviewed for jobs this offseason, it was believed that he wants to assemble an all-star staff, which included Fangio, who is close friends with Payton.

But Fangio has options. It was reported on Sunday that Fangio was set to be the Dolphins defensive coordinator, but that hasn't become official, as Fangio weighing his options. He's a potential candidate for the 49ers and Broncos, and he's finalist for the Panthers.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

If Fangio were to return to Denver as the team's defensive coordinator, it would likely be welcomed by most. He's considered one of the top defensive minds in football and in his three seasons in Denver, the Broncos were one of the top defensive teams in the NFL.

But Payton could also opt to keep current defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who interviewed for all five coach openings. Evero is also considered one of the best defensive minds in football, helping the Broncos finish eighth in total defense in 2022. Evero though, has no connection to Payton, who could clean house in Denver.

As for offensive coordinator, Joe Lombardi, who graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1994, appears to be a potential candidate considering his ties to Payton. Lombardi, who fired by the Chargers after this past season as their play-caller, was the Saints quarterbacks coach from 2009-2013 and 2016-2020. He's close friend of Payton's and helped Drew Brees become one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Many believe Lombardi would fit well with Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

Other names to watch for offensive coordinator include Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady, Dolphins pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell and Cowboys offensive analyst Brian Schottenheimer. Bevell and Schottenheimer both previously worked with Wilson.