ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos will again be without one of their top playmakers Sunday against the Chiefs.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton will not play after suffering a hamstring injury against the Ravens last week and not practicing this week. Denver has had a handful of injuries at receiver this season, with KJ Hamler possibly out for the season and Jerry Jeudy, who has missed two games. Jeudy is expected to play Sunday, but might be limited with a lingering ankle injury.

With Sutton out, the Broncos will turn to Kendall Hinton, Montrell Washington, Brandon Johnson and Jalen Virgil — three rookies and Hinton, who was undrafted in 2020 and has only been playing receiver for four years.

"They know the intent; they know the mindset," coach Nathaniel Hackett said of the young receivers. "We just have to be sure we’re playing at a high level with these guys. They’re working their tails off. I seriously give them so much credit."

The Broncos will also be without tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring) and linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring). And linebacker Justin Strnad (knee), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (shoulder) and left guard Dalton Risner (shoulder/back) are all listed as questionable. Jones and Risner would obviously be key losses as starters — especially Risner, who is the only offensive lineman to start every game this season for the Broncos.