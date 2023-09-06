ENGLEWOOD — If Courtland Sutton doesn’t have the best job in Colorado, it’s up there with the river rats on the Arkansas River, ski bums in the Vail Valley and fishing guides in Basalt.

And his bank account bumps Sutton to the top.

The Broncos wide receiver has pocketed over $107,000 per catch in five seasons with the Broncos, according to spotrac.com’s accounting. He’s caught 239 passes from roughly 239 quarterbacks and collected $25.7 million in Broncos bucks. Good work, if you can find it.

Now the Broncos desperately need their veteran pass-catcher to produce like a wide receiver worth his $18 million this season. The wide receiver room enters the season opener Sunday vs. the Las Vegas Raiders patched together with bandages and hope. Tim Patrick is out for the season with an Achilles injury. Jerry Jeudy is out with a hamstring injury. It’s Court’s time.

“We are counting him to be a big part of what we do,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said.

Ever since Sutton signed a $60 million extension in 2021, he’s been OK. Not bad, not great, just OK. And the Broncos don’t have enough weapons for a $60 million receiver to be just OK.

Not when Patrick and Jeudy are out. Not when lead running back Javonte Williams is coming off knee surgery. Not when quarterback Russell Wilson looks like a shell of his former self.

The Broncos at press time had four wide receivers on their 53-man roster: Sutton, Jeudy, Marvin Mims Jr. and Brandon Johnson. They probably bolstered the group by kickoff, but it’s fair to say each man is motivated to prove wide receiver is not a weak link at Empower Field.

— Sutton shows 65 Broncos caps, none in the playoffs, and that heavy contract to lug around.

— Jeudy shows fewer than half the receptions (157) of Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson (324), who was drafted seven spots below him.

— Mims was a second-round draft pick this year who suddenly and immediately can prove his worth as the No. 2 wide receiver after the injuries to Jeudy and Patrick.

— Johnson is an undrafted worker and former practice squad member who can continue the grand tradition of undrafted players to make it big with the Broncos.

Jeudy’s 67 catches last year ranked sixth in the AFC West alone. The Chargers (Austin Ekeler, 107; Josh Palmer, 72), Chiefs (Travis Kelce, 110; JuJu Smith-Schuster, 78) and Raiders (Davante Adams, 100) all had players who caught more balls than the Broncos’ No. 1.

Sutton’s 64 catches were his second-most in a year, trailing his 72-catch sophomore season.

Not bad, not great, just OK.

And just OK isn’t why the Broncos used a second-round pick on the former Southern Methodist star in 2018. They used a second-round pick on Sutton because they saw the next Brandon Marshall or Demaryius Thomas. Sutton hasn’t risen to that level, but he also hasn’t had Jay Cutler or Peyton Manning throwing him the ball. His next chapter is not all on him.

Since Super Bowl 50 after the 2015 season, the Broncos have had three receivers log 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Two were in 2016: Emmanuel Sanders and the late, great Thomas. The other was Sutton, who had 1,112 receiving yards with Joe Flacco, Drew Lock and Brandon Allen at quarterback. Sutton that season also completed a pass for 38 yards.

All told, he’s caught passes from nine Broncos quarterbacks. Throughout this training camp, Sutton’s connection with Wilson was spotty. Wilson seems more comfortable tossing to Jeudy.

Sutton’s 2023 already has been a great one. He married the former Brea Ridgeway in Cabo San Lucas in July, a ceremony attended by Broncos teammates like Jeudy, Wilson, Pat Surtain II and former teammates Von Miller, Brandon McManus and Bradley Chubb.

His 2023 Broncos season must be Sutton’s best one yet.

***

NFL's priciest wide receiver rooms

1. Jacksonville Jaguars, $36.7 million (Christian Kirk, $11.4 million)

2. Las Vegas Raiders, $35.4 million (Davante Adams, $14.7 million)

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $34.7 million (Mike Evans, $23.6 million)

4. Cleveland Browns, $31.8 million (Amari Cooper, $23.7 million)

5. Washington Commanders, $31.4 million (Curtis Samuel, $13 million)

14. Denver Broncos, $25.1 million (Courtland Sutton, $18.2 million)

—Source: Spotrac.com