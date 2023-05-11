Hunter Raquet is out to prove his gaudy stats last season at Colorado State-Pueblo should not be dismissed.

Raquet, who wasn’t the regular quarterback until the final seven games, ending up throwing for 2,316 yards and 27 interceptions with only four interceptions. And now he has been invited as a tryout player to the Broncos’ rookie minicamp, running Friday through Sunday.

“It’s an awesome opportunity,’’ Raquet told The Denver Gazette Thursday. “I’ve been waiting for this my whole life, since I was 5 years old, and I can’t wait to show people that I belong in this league."

Raquet has heard plenty about how what he did with the ThunderWolves should be devalued because he played at the Division II level.

“I’ve been doubted my whole life and this is nothing new to me,’’ said Raquet, who is from Santa Cruz, Calif. “I’m keeping my same mentality (this weekend) of calm, cool, collected. But I’m definitely going to prove people wrong.’’

Raquet said he and Ben DiNucci will be the only quarterbacks at the minicamp. DiNiccu played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2020-21, including starting a game in 2020, and most recently was in the XFL with the Seattle Sea Dragons.

“I feel like it’s going to be great competition,’’ Raquet said. “He’s been in the NFL and I’ve seen some of his games and he’s a really good athlete. I’m honored to actually be competing with him and if he’s got any tips for me, I’m going to take them and run with it.’’

Raquet is one of seven rookie tryout players from Colorado colleges who were confirmed Thursday to be going to the minicamp. Also attending will be Raquet’s teammate on the ThunderWolves, defensive lineman Momar Fall, Air Force offensive lineman Isaac Cochran, Colorado State offensive lineman Gray Davis, Colorado School of Mines wide receiver Josh Johnston, Northern Colorado safety Nick Ciccio and Colorado Mesa tight end Dagan Rienks.

In addition, Western Colorado cornerback Darrious Gaines has agreed to sign as an undrafted free agent. He is in line to receive a $5,000 signing bonus and have $40,000 of his contract guaranteed.

Tackle Tucker waived

The Broncos on Thursday waived tackle Casey Tucker, leaving their roster at 77 players. The offseason limit is 90, so Denver likely will need to make moves on more players Friday in order to sign more than 15 undrafted free agents for the rookie minicamp.

Tucker spent last season on injured reserve, his second stint with the Broncos. He has played in just one NFL regular-season game since being undrafted in 2019 out of Arizona State in 2019. That was in 2019 with Philadelphia.

Rookie uniform numbers

The Broncos have announced the jersey numbers for the five players they selected in last month's NFL draft.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (second round) will wear No. 83, linebacker Drew Sanders (third) 41, cornerback Riley Moss (third) 37, safety JL Skinner (sixth) 46 and center Alex Forsyth (seventh) 76.