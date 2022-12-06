ENGLEWOOD — Broncos starting left guard Dalton Risner is the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.
The Payton award recognizes a player from each team for their outstanding leadership on the field and in the community. Risner, who was selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, is one of the most involved Broncos in the Denver community. A Wiggins native, Risner has made it his mission to give back to his hometown and state.
We're proud to announce that @Dalton_Risner66 is our 2022 #WPMOY nominee.
Risner especially has placed an emphasis on youth development as an ambassador for "A Precious Child,"a nonprofit that "provides children in need with opportunities and resources to empower them to achieve their full potential." Risner also hosts an annual football camp, raises money for the Fire Relief Auction, serves as an honorary board member of Special Olympics Colorado and is on the board of directors of Camp Kymel, which works to improve the health of children and adolescents with cancer.
Risner also has own foundation, the "RisnerUp Foundation," which provides a "long-lasting impact in the communities in which he has lived and played." The RisnerUp Foundation has partnered with several local non-profits to help raise money for those in need in the Denver community.
Risner and the other 31 nominees will be recognized on the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LVII. The 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during the NFL Honors show on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Risner will also receive a $40,000 donation in his name to his charity of choice