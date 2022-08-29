ENGLEWOOD — Damani Leech didn’t join the Broncos to help general manager George Paton break down roster moves.
That's not why he's here.
Leech, who was introduced as the team’s new president at a press conference Monday, is here to improve the Broncos “outside the lines.” For Leech, that means overseeing the business side of the organization, while Paton continues to oversee all things football. Specifically for the Broncos, Leech will lead the business operations and Stadium Management Company, which operates Empower Field at Mile High.
"Our currency around here is winning. We're a football club. We're a football organization. So all the oars are in the water in that direction of being a successful football club on the field," Leech said. "My responsibility is to work with George ... to support football and business. These two things can't be successful without each other.
"I'm focused on the fans and the community, growing our fanbase tremendously and doing what we can to make our players successful on and off the field."
Leech was hired by the Walton-Penner ownership group as a sort of liaison, connecting business and football for the new owners, who have never owned a sports team. Greg Penner said their "goal was to identify a forward-thinking, innovative leader for the Broncos" wanting someone who "could steer our business operations with innovation and integrity, working collaboratively across the organization."
And Leech was a perfect candidate for the position, having served as an executive for the NFL since 2015, most recently as chief operating officer of NFL International for the last three seasons.
"That was definitely an important part of the process," Penner said. "His understanding of how the league works and the relationships he's built across the league, working with all 32 organizations is going to be invaluable to us."
While Leech won't be making roster decisions, he does have a football background. He was a standout defensive back at Princeton University, where he studied public policy and international affairs. He also worked in the NCAA for 17 years before joining the NFL.
And having also worked in the NFL, Leech knows what it takes to be a successful franchise.
"At the league office, you have the benefit of really seeing all 32 clubs and understanding what makes things really successful in this league,” Leech said. “I plan to take a lot of those learnings — data, practices, and experiences — and really try to connect back to what we do here that’s already successful and look for opportunities to be even better."
Leech is sure to be making some changes in the future in terms of fan engagement, whether that's pushing for more international games or pursuing a new stadium. Leech obviously has a background in the NFL's international campaign and said he hopes to see the Broncos continue to grow their fanbase in new locations. He was also asked about Empower Field at Mile High, calling it a "world-class" stadium and something he and the Walton-Penner will continue to evaluate, as some speculate a new stadium could be coming sooner rather than later.
Leech, though, is also focused on the short term future of the Broncos, hoping to be a part of a special season this year. He said part of the reason he wanted the job was because of the excitement surrounding the team, which now has a new owner, head coach and quarterback. Now, he wants to help the Broncos get back to their winning ways.
"You can feel from them the excitement as this organization begins to overturn a new leaf," Leech said. "I think a lot of people want to be a part of that journey and I'm excited to be a part of it... To be a part of an organization that's committed to winning on and off the field is incredibly attractive."