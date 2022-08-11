CENTENNIAL - The Broncos' new ownership wasted little time naming a new team president.
Greg Penner, owner and CEO, named Damani Leech to the position Thursday morning.
"With a championship history and heritage, the Broncos are a remarkable organization that has a special connection with its fans and community," Leech said in a team release. "Speaking with George Paton during this process, it's clear that this team is positioned to succeed on and off the field. I can't wait to work alongside ownership, George, Coach Hackett, the players and staff to help this flagship franchise reach the next level of greatness."
Leech comes to the Broncos with 25 years of experience as a sports executive, spending the last three as the chief operating officer of NFL International.
"As we sought to identify a dynamic, forward-thinking and inspiring leader to guide the Broncos into this exciting new chapter, Damani stood out among several very qualified candidates," Penner said in a team release. "There was a high degree of interest in this opportunity with the Broncos, which speaks to the reputation of this organization and Damani's strong credentials. ... Damani is highly regarded throughout the National Football League for his leadership, strategic vision and collaborative spirit. As a former college player with executive experience at both the NFL and NCAA levels, Damani understands the value of teamwork and knows what it takes to win—on and off the field. Most importantly, he leads with integrity, empathy and respect. I'm confident Damani will help the Broncos grow across all areas of our business and make our staff, partners and fans proud of this organization."
Prior to working in the NFL, Leech spent nearly two decades with the NCAA, eventually serving as the organization's managing director of championships. He played college football at Princeton, where he earned a bachelor's degree in public policy and international affairs. He later received a master's degree in higher education administration from Indiana University.