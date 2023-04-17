Terrell Davis will return next week to Mexico City, and he just might offer a Mile High Salute.

The Hall of Fame running back unveiled the salute as a touchdown celebration during Broncos training camp in 1997. And the second preseason game Denver played that season was a 38-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Davis and former Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer will travel to Mexico City and to Monterrey in conjunction with the April 27-29 NFL draft. On the third day of the draft, they will announce a Denver selection along with Diana Flores, the quarterback for the Mexico Women's National Flag Football Team. The visit will also include a press conference in Mexico City on April 28, a flag football clinic and fan fest in Mexico City on April 29 and a football clinic and a fan event April 30 in Monterrey.

“I might have to roll out the salute,” Davis told The Denver Gazette of when he’s back in Mexico City for the first time since 1997. “I might have to bring it back down there and teach all the kids at football, when they score a touchdown, to do the Mile High Salute.”

Davis began the salute as a tribute to soldiers, and said it was just getting underway when the Broncos played in Mexico City. They went on to win the Super Bowl after the 1997 season and added another championship the next year, which really popularized the celebration.

The Broncos are sending Davis and Plummer as well as cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot to Mexico as part of their continued effort to build their brand there. In 2021, the Broncos were designated as one of nine NFL teams to have the country as an "International Home Market."

“It’s really going down there to promote the Broncos, and I think they have a lot of fans in Mexico,’’ said Davis, who played for the Broncos from 1995-2001 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017. “I was asked to go down there and it was a no-brainer. I’m a Bronco through and through. To be able to help be an ambassador for the brand is awesome.”

The Broncos have expressed interest in playing a future game in Mexico City. There have been four NFL regular-season games there since 2016, although one is not scheduled for 2023 due to renovations at Estadio Azteca.

The Broncos have played seven preseason games across Mexico, Australia, Japan, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom, and two regular-season games in the U.K. Plummer, who played for the Broncos from 2003-06, never appeared in an international game with them. Davis also went to preseason games in Japan and Australia in addition to Denver's only game in Mexico, which was played before a sellout crowd of 104,629.

“It was a massive stadium,’’ Davis said. “The fans really enjoyed the game. I was pretty impressed with their knowledge of the game and how big of a fan base they had in Mexico City. The NFL is really about trying to build the fan base in that area, so it was an awesome experience.”

Davis only got four carries in the game, but he made them count by piling up 44 yards. Quarterback John Elway also saw limited work against the Dolphins, and completed 5 of 8 passes for 62 yards.

Davis and Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas had gone to Mexico months earlier during the offseason to promote the game. Davis remembers putting his Spanish to good use.

“It used to be pretty good,’’ he said, “I’m from San Diego and I went to a grade school that was predominately Hispanic. … I used my Spanish (in the 1997 trips) and it got pretty good.”

Davis called his Spanish “terrible right now.” But he joked about perhaps brushing up on "Babbel" before next week’s trip to Mexico.