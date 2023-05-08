Seven months after a name change from Denver Broncos Charities to Denver Broncos Foundation, a new mission vision and new values statements are being unveiled for the nonprofit arm of the team.

They will focus on youth in the community and there is a goal of more than doubling the foundation’s financial commitment through grants and events held. It was estimated last year that the foundation provided $2.5 million in donations.

“The Denver Broncos have had a longstanding tradition of giving back to the community, so that does not change in any way, shape or form,’’ said Allie Engelken, the team’s vice president of community impact and executive director of the Denver Broncos Foundation. “Our previous mission was very similar and it was positively impacting the community. Where we’ve seen the difference and the shift is really focusing in on key priority areas that we have discussed internally as well with local community partners and leaders as of greatest needs for our community right now.”

The Walton-Penner ownership group took over last August after paying $4.65 billion for the franchise, and the name of the nonprofit arm was changed in October. Engelken said that since then there was an effort to “really define our mission vision and values so that we can have a stronger and greater impact on youth in the community.”

Engelken said three areas the foundation wants to help youth are in health and wellness, in-and-out-of-school programming and access to career pathways.

“We really envision youth health and wellness as meeting the basic psychological needs of our youth,’’ Engelken said. “So that includes physical health through our youth in high school football outreach and our Play 60 program. That includes mental health and access to mental health resources. And that includes emotional health in feeling safe and supported in inclusive environments in and out of the school building.”

Engelken touched upon the in-and-out-of-school program.

“(It) really prepares youth to achieve their full potential and that’s through academic and social activities and opportunities,” she said. “So additional focus on tutoring, especially for youths that are working through, whether that’s testing or reading at or above grade level. Also exploring STEM education as a really important avenue as user learning, what is of interest to them.”

En`v gelken said that there are multiple outlets for the career pathways focus.

“We really see that as both educational access and economic opportunities,” she said. “We understand that a four-year college may not be the path for every single youth in our community, but we want to be insured that youth have access to trade schools and apprenticeships and additional training that will help them create a life of self sufficiency after high school.”

The foundation has a seven-member board of directors. It includes owner Carrie Walton Penner as the chair, and owner Rob Walton and owner and CEO Greg Penner are also on the board.

Among events planned, the foundation will celebrate in August the 20th anniversary of the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club. Engelken said it has provided a “home away from home for more than 14,000 local youth” since its 2003 opening.

In the goal to more than double the financial commitment, Engelken said the foundation is “very fortunate to have incredible support and resources from our ownership group” and that the group is “incredibly philanthropic.” There are also fundraising initiatives involved.

There is a specialty Colorado license plate program in which fans can order plates that have on them “Broncos Country” and a donation is made to the foundation. Engelken said the annual Kickoff Luncheon held with players and coaches “brings in a substantial amount of funding for the foundation.” And corporate partners also help in the cause.

Engelken said the foundation also has expanded the window for when Colorado nonprofits can request funding to a year-round program. Applications are reviewed on a quarterly basis.