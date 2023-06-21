Former defensive end Brison Manor, who was a key third-down pass rusher as a rookie on the Broncos’ 1977 Super Bowl team, has died, the team announced Wednesday. He was 70.

Manor played for Denver from 1977-84 and also was with Tampa Bay in 1984. He played in 107 games for the Broncos, starting 36.

Manor’s best season came in 1979 when he started all 16 games and had 6 1/2 sacks. He followed that up by starting 15 games in 1980.

Other than those two seasons, Manor was mostly a reserve. As a rookie in 1977 out of Arkansas, he started just one of the 13 games he played but had four sacks. He had a fumble recovery in Denver’s 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders in the AFC Championship Game and played in Super Bowl XII, which the Broncos lost 27-10 to Dallas.

"He was a great teammate, no question about it," said former Broncos star defensive back Billy Thompson, who was Manor’s teammate from 1977-81. "He was a hard worker. He wasn’t a regular starter, but he was always there when we needed him and he did a tremendous job. I’m really sorry to hear (of his death)."

Thompson said Manor had been living in Arkansas and that he spoke to him on the phone last year.

"He was doing good," Thompson said. "There was no clue or anything to say that anything was wrong. We spoke and kind of laughed."

The Broncos said in a statement they "are saddened by the passing of" Manor and that the “organization sends its sincere condolences to the Manor family.”