DeMarcus Ware will be inducted Saturday night into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but it won’t be his first appearance this week at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

On Thursday night, before the Cleveland Browns defeated the New York Jets 21-16 in the Hall of Fame Game, the former Dallas Cowboys and Broncos star linebacker sang the national anthem. And the reviews have been good.

“When he started, I thought, ‘Man, where’s this going to go?’’’ said Broncos coach Sean Payton, a Cowboys assistant in Ware’s rookie year of 2005 who watched on television. “I thought he did a good job. … He was into it. … I think it looked like it was going to be short, but then at the end, all of a sudden, it got long. He’s an amazing guy. He really is.’’

Ware, who was a member of a four-man group called Mirage at Auburn (Ala.) High School in the late 1990s, was announced in May as the anthem singer after he had demonstrated to Hall of Fame officials his singing ability. He told NBC, which broadcast Thursday’s game, that he and former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who died in 2021, used to sing the anthem together on the sidelines of games when they were teammates.

“He’s not here but I knew he was going to be out there with me when I was singing,’’ Thomas told NBC.

Thomas, who played for the Cowboys from 2005-13 and the Broncos from 2014-16, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in his second year of eligibility. Among the many supporters on hand will be former Broncos star running back Terrell Davis.

Davis was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017 and said he has been back at the shrine regularly since then for inductions. He arrived in Canton on Thursday.

“I’m excited for him,’’ said Davis, who played for Denver from 1995-2001 and got to know Ware well when he was with the Broncos. “Obviously, this is not a surprise that he’s going in. It was awesome to see him finally get his due and go in.”

Payton also has been thrilled to see Ware, 41, being named to the Hall. After watching on television Thursday, he made note of one thing.

“He still looks like he can play,’’ Payton said.