On Monday morning, there was a new name on the Broncos’ training facility in Dove Valley.

The Broncos announced that they have partnered with Centura Health on a 10-year agreement as their official health partner and naming rights holder for the facility. The previous naming rights holder was UCHealth until that deal expired last month.

“We’re excited to team up with Centura Health as part of this significant partnership highlighted by our training facility naming rights and, most importantly, a shared commitment to serving our community,” Broncos president Damani Leech said in a statement. “Located only a short distance from our facility, Centura is a hometown organization aligned with the Broncos’ values of prioritizing health and wellness for all Coloradans.”

Centura Health is headquartered in Centennial. The health system has been operating for 148 years in Colorado, western Kansas and northern Utah.

The Broncos announced Centura has committed to a $100,000 donation to the Denver Broncos Foundation in addition to its agreement with the team, and will continue to support the nonprofit arm of the team.

The partnership between the Broncos and Centura will include there being prominent signage at the training facility and brand recognition as the official sponsor of the team’s injury report. The Centura logo will appear on the Broncos’ media backdrop for non-gameday press conferences and also be visible at various locations at Empower Field at Mile High.

“We share an enduring commitment to mission and core values, a pioneering legacy and a strong history of fabled accomplishments,” Centura Health president and CEO Peter D. Banko said in a statement. “The announcement of this new and exciting partnership is only the beginning of what these two longstanding Colorado organizations can do together.”