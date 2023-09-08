Here's what Denver Broncos fans need to know about the 2023 schedule:

Week 1 — vs. Las Vegas Raiders

When: 2:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Where: Empower Field at Mile High

TV: CBS

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM

All-time series record: 53-70-2

Last season: 0-2 (32-23, 22-16)

Notable: The Broncos have lost three of their last four season-opening games and are 40-22-1 overall in franchise history.

Week 2 — vs. Washington Commanders

When: 2:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17

Where: Empower Field at Mile High

TV: CBS

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM

All-time series record: 8-6

Notable: Washington is under new ownership for the first time since 1999 after Daniel Snyder sold the Commanders to a group led by Josh Harris for reportedly more than $6 billion.

Week 3 — at Miami Dolphins

When: 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24

Where: Hard Rock Stadium

TV: CBS

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM

All-time series record: 6-12-1

Notable: Former head coach Vic Fangio is Miami’s defensive coordinator under Mike McDaniel, a Smoky Hill High graduate (2001).

Week 4 — at Chicago Bears

When: 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1

Where: Soldier Field

TV: CBS

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM

All-time series record: 8-8-0

Notable: Quarterback Justin Fields — a 2021 first-round pick — has compiled 4,112 yards passing and 24 touchdowns through the air over two seasons.

Week 5 — vs. New York Jets

When: 2:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8

Where: Empower Field at Mile High

TV: CBS

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM

All-time series record: 21-17-1

Last season: 0-1 (lost 16-9)

Notable: Former Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett is New York’s offensive coordinator, calling plays for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Week 6 — at Kansas City Chiefs

When: 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12

Where: Arrowhead Stadium

TV: Prime Video

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM

All-time series record: 54-71

Last season: 0-2 (34-28, 27-24)

Notable: Frank Clark won two Super Bowls in Kansas City. The veteran edge rusher returns after signing in free agency with Denver.

Week 7 — vs. Green Bay Packers

When: 2:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22

Where: Empower Field at Mile High

TV: CBS

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM

All-time series record: 6-7-1

Notable: Quarterback Jordan Love, a 2020 first-round draft pick (Utah State), gets his first chance to be the full-time starter in Green Bay.

Week 8 — vs. Kansas City Chiefs

When: 2:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29

Where: Empower Field at Mile High

TV: CBS

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM

All-time series record: 54-71

Last season: 0-2 (34-28, 27-24)

Notable: Kansas City has won 15 consecutive games in this so-called rivalry series with the Broncos last earning a win in 2015.

Week 9 — Bye

Week 10 — at Buffalo Bills

When: 6:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13

Where: Highmark Stadium

TV: ESPN

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM

All-time series record: 16-22-1

Notable: The Buffalo area received 6 feet of snow last season for a November home matchup against the Browns. That game was relocated to Detroit.

Week 11 — vs. Minnesota Vikings

When: 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19

Where: Empower Field at Mile High

TV: NBC

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM

All-time series record: 7-8

Notable: Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson is the No. 1-ranked fantasy football player this season regardless of position, per ESPN.

Week 12 — vs. Cleveland Browns

When: 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26

Where: Empower Field at Mile High

TV: FOX

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM

All-time series record: 21-7

Notable: Deshaun Watson get his first full season as Cleveland’s starting quarterback after serving an 11-game suspension last season.

Week 13 — at Houston Texans

When: 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3

Where: NRG Stadium

TV: CBS

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM

All-time series record: 6-3

Last season: Won 16-9

Notable: No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud was announced as Houston’s starting quarterback for Week 1 after beating out Davis Mills in training camp.

Week 14 — at Los Angeles Chargers

When: 2:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Where: SoFi Stadium

TV: CBS

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM

All-time series record: 70-55-1

Last season: 1-1 (19-16 L, 31-28 W)

Notable: Kellen Moore left Dallas to become the offensive coordinator in Los Angeles in a make-or-break year for Chargers coach Brandon Staley.

Week 15 — at Detroit Lions

When: TBD

Where: Ford Field

TV: TBD

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM

All-time series record: 9-5

Notable: Detroit won nine games last season in a clear sign of progress under coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff.

Week 16 — vs. New England Patriots

When: 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24

Where: Empower Field

TV: NFL Network

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM

All-time series record: 27-22

Notable: Running back Ezekiel Elliott, 28, gets a fresh start in New England. The once-dominant Patriots missed the playoffs last year.

Week 17 — vs. Los Angeles Chargers

When: 2:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31

Where: Empower Field at Mile High

TV: CBS

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM

All-time series record: 70-55-1

Last season: 1-1 (19-16 L, 31-28 W)

Notable: Los Angeles has some of the tallest pass catchers in the league behind 6-foot-4 wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Mike Williams, plus 6-8 tight end Donald Parham.

Week 18 — at Las Vegas Raiders

When: TBD

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: TBD

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM

All-time series record: 53-70-2

Last season: 0-2 (32-23, 22-16)

Notable: Coach Josh McDaniels went 6-11 in his first season running the Raiders. He compiled an 11-17 record while coaching the Broncos.

*All-time series records include only regular-season matchups. Kickoff times are subject to change.