Here's what Denver Broncos fans need to know about the 2023 schedule:
Week 1 — vs. Las Vegas Raiders
When: 2:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10
Where: Empower Field at Mile High
TV: CBS
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM
All-time series record: 53-70-2
Last season: 0-2 (32-23, 22-16)
Notable: The Broncos have lost three of their last four season-opening games and are 40-22-1 overall in franchise history.
Week 2 — vs. Washington Commanders
When: 2:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17
Where: Empower Field at Mile High
TV: CBS
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM
All-time series record: 8-6
Notable: Washington is under new ownership for the first time since 1999 after Daniel Snyder sold the Commanders to a group led by Josh Harris for reportedly more than $6 billion.
Week 3 — at Miami Dolphins
When: 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24
Where: Hard Rock Stadium
TV: CBS
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM
All-time series record: 6-12-1
Notable: Former head coach Vic Fangio is Miami’s defensive coordinator under Mike McDaniel, a Smoky Hill High graduate (2001).
Week 4 — at Chicago Bears
When: 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1
Where: Soldier Field
TV: CBS
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM
All-time series record: 8-8-0
Notable: Quarterback Justin Fields — a 2021 first-round pick — has compiled 4,112 yards passing and 24 touchdowns through the air over two seasons.
Week 5 — vs. New York Jets
When: 2:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8
Where: Empower Field at Mile High
TV: CBS
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM
All-time series record: 21-17-1
Last season: 0-1 (lost 16-9)
Notable: Former Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett is New York’s offensive coordinator, calling plays for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Week 6 — at Kansas City Chiefs
When: 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12
Where: Arrowhead Stadium
TV: Prime Video
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM
All-time series record: 54-71
Last season: 0-2 (34-28, 27-24)
Notable: Frank Clark won two Super Bowls in Kansas City. The veteran edge rusher returns after signing in free agency with Denver.
Week 7 — vs. Green Bay Packers
When: 2:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22
Where: Empower Field at Mile High
TV: CBS
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM
All-time series record: 6-7-1
Notable: Quarterback Jordan Love, a 2020 first-round draft pick (Utah State), gets his first chance to be the full-time starter in Green Bay.
Week 8 — vs. Kansas City Chiefs
When: 2:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29
Where: Empower Field at Mile High
TV: CBS
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM
All-time series record: 54-71
Last season: 0-2 (34-28, 27-24)
Notable: Kansas City has won 15 consecutive games in this so-called rivalry series with the Broncos last earning a win in 2015.
Week 9 — Bye
Week 10 — at Buffalo Bills
When: 6:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13
Where: Highmark Stadium
TV: ESPN
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM
All-time series record: 16-22-1
Notable: The Buffalo area received 6 feet of snow last season for a November home matchup against the Browns. That game was relocated to Detroit.
Week 11 — vs. Minnesota Vikings
When: 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19
Where: Empower Field at Mile High
TV: NBC
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM
All-time series record: 7-8
Notable: Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson is the No. 1-ranked fantasy football player this season regardless of position, per ESPN.
Week 12 — vs. Cleveland Browns
When: 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26
Where: Empower Field at Mile High
TV: FOX
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM
All-time series record: 21-7
Notable: Deshaun Watson get his first full season as Cleveland’s starting quarterback after serving an 11-game suspension last season.
Week 13 — at Houston Texans
When: 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3
Where: NRG Stadium
TV: CBS
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM
All-time series record: 6-3
Last season: Won 16-9
Notable: No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud was announced as Houston’s starting quarterback for Week 1 after beating out Davis Mills in training camp.
Week 14 — at Los Angeles Chargers
When: 2:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10
Where: SoFi Stadium
TV: CBS
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM
All-time series record: 70-55-1
Last season: 1-1 (19-16 L, 31-28 W)
Notable: Kellen Moore left Dallas to become the offensive coordinator in Los Angeles in a make-or-break year for Chargers coach Brandon Staley.
Week 15 — at Detroit Lions
When: TBD
Where: Ford Field
TV: TBD
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM
All-time series record: 9-5
Notable: Detroit won nine games last season in a clear sign of progress under coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff.
Week 16 — vs. New England Patriots
When: 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24
Where: Empower Field
TV: NFL Network
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM
All-time series record: 27-22
Notable: Running back Ezekiel Elliott, 28, gets a fresh start in New England. The once-dominant Patriots missed the playoffs last year.
Week 17 — vs. Los Angeles Chargers
When: 2:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31
Where: Empower Field at Mile High
TV: CBS
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM
All-time series record: 70-55-1
Last season: 1-1 (19-16 L, 31-28 W)
Notable: Los Angeles has some of the tallest pass catchers in the league behind 6-foot-4 wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Mike Williams, plus 6-8 tight end Donald Parham.
Week 18 — at Las Vegas Raiders
When: TBD
Where: Allegiant Stadium
TV: TBD
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM
All-time series record: 53-70-2
Last season: 0-2 (32-23, 22-16)
Notable: Coach Josh McDaniels went 6-11 in his first season running the Raiders. He compiled an 11-17 record while coaching the Broncos.
*All-time series records include only regular-season matchups. Kickoff times are subject to change.