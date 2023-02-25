New Broncos coach Sean Payton's first staff is starting to take shape.

On Saturday, the Broncos officially announced the hiring of several coaches that will assist Payton in turning around Denver after a 5-12 season. Several of the hires were reported on Thursday.

Meet the newest members of our coaching staff!📰 » https://t.co/qONz2fYrSp pic.twitter.com/jYRf5TFIV3 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 25, 2023

On offense, Joe Lombardi will serve as offensive coordinator. Lombardi was with the Los Angeles Chargers last season. Previously Lombardi spent 12 seasons as offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach with Payton in New Orleans. Lombardi is an Air Force Academy graduate.

The Broncos also named John Morton as pass game coordinator, Keary Colbert as wide receivers coach, Declan Doyle as tight ends coach and Zach Strief as offensive line coach.

As reported earlier this week, a familiar face will lead the defense for the Broncos. Former coach Vance Joseph will be the defensive coordinator after spending the last four seasons in Arizona. Joseph was the Broncos coach in 2017-18.

On the defensive side, the Broncos announced Greg Manusky as inside linebackers coach and Michael Wilhoite as outside linebackers coach. Marcus Dixon will remain defensive line coach and Christian Parker will continue to serve as defensive backs coach.