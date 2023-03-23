Dennis Moore is back with the Broncos.

The team announced Thursday that Moore, who had been with the organization from 2003-19, will return as chief commercial officer. Moore had been chief revenue officer for Major League Soccer’s St. Louis City SC since 2020.

Moore will report directly to Broncos president Damani Leech while leading all commercial revenue generation for both the Broncos and Empower Field at Mile High. His duties will include overseeing the team’s partnership and media sales.

When previously with the Broncos, Moore was involved with their business operations. He most recently with the team had been the senior vice president of sales and marketing.