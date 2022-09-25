DENVER – The two points scored by the Broncos defense proved to be crucial in an 11-10 win over San Francisco on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.
It could’ve very easily been six points for Denver’s defense, but 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the back of the end zone before Bradley Chubb could have intercepted a pass and took a few steps into the end zone.
“They were outstanding. The safety was unbelievable,” Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said of the defense after the win.
“Wish (Garoppolo) wouldn’t have stepped out on that one.”
Chubb would have to wait a bit later to help the Broncos seal the win. After San Francisco took over on its own 15-yard line with just under two minutes remaining, Chubb sacked Garoppolo on the first play of the drive before P.J. Locke forced a fumble that was recovered by Kareem Jackson. Three kneels later, the Broncos had their win.
It was an overall strong showing from defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit. Garoppolo completed 18 of 29 passes for 211 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Outside of Jeff Wilson Jr.’s 37-yard run in the first half, the Broncos limited the 49ers to 2.8 yards per carry on the 18 other attempts.
“I think there’s a lot of strengths,” linebacker Josey Jewell said.
“Our front seven is awesome. We got some big guys up front and great communication on the back end. You want to keep on getting better every single day and see where that brings us.”
San Francisco converted on third down just once in 10 opportunities.
“The defense did great getting them into some passing situations,” Hackett said. “That’s when they came to life.”
Jewell, who had one of Denver’s four sacks, led the team with nine tackles and recovered a fumble via botched snap after missing the first two games with an injury.
“It was awesome to be back out there with the guys,” Jewell said. “I appreciate all the encouragement through the last couple of weeks. Struggling with the injury stuff isn’t fun, but coming back out and playing with those guys is a ball.”
Jackson added six tackles, recovered the decisive fumble and tipped a pass that led to Jonas Griffith’s interception earlier in the fourth quarter.
“This is special to me, man. This is pretty crazy,” Griffith said, holding a game ball at the podium.
“I think I’m going to sleep with this one tonight.”
Evero’s defense will look to hold a fourth consecutive opponent under 18 points when the Broncos travel to Las Vegas next week for a meeting with the Raiders, the NFL’s only winless team.
“I give so much credit to our coaching staff,” Hackett said. “The whole defensive group has done a great job, talking with them, communicating with them, having them buy into what we want to do.”