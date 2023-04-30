The headlines during the NFL draft dealt more with offensive players, but the Broncos did end up showing some love for the defense.

In March, Denver reached deals to sign nine offensive outside free agents and only two on defense. The Broncos didn’t have a first-round pick Thursday and then, with their first pick Friday, grabbed Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims with the final pick of the second round. On Saturday, they traded for New Orleans tight end Adam Trautman to overshadow their two final draft picks.

When the dust settled, though, the Broncos had taken defensive players with three of their five picks. They selected Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders and Iowa cornerback Ricky Moss in the third round and Boise State safety JL Skinner in the sixth round. Their final selection was Oregon center Alex Forsyth in the seventh round.

General manager George Paton said before the draft the Broncos had a “foundation” on defense. Still, some tinkering has been needed.

“I think we helped our depth. … We definitely helped ourselves ,’’ Paton said. “We wanted to help ourselves on the back end and we did that. … We’re just adding to a defense we already think is pretty good, and we’ll continue to add.”

The Broncos agreed to deals Saturday with at least 13 undrafted free agents and they landed at least one more Sunday in Youngstown State running back Jaleel McLaughlin, who rushed for 1,588 yards in 11 games last season. Of the 14 players, eight are on offense and six on defense.

Of the 78 players now on the roster and draft picks, the Broncos have 39 on offense, 36 on defense and three on special teams. The NFL's offseason roster limit is 90, so 14 undrafted free agents would put them two over. However, some of them might end up being tryout players who don’t count on the roster limit or the Broncos could make roster moves to sign all the newcomers.

Having more offensive than defensive players on hand could be an indication the Broncos might have more battles on offense for some of the last roster spots.

Still, there is work to do on defense. The Broncos last season had just 36 sacks, tied for 22nd in the NFL. They entered the draft looking for help in rushing the passer, and they got Sanders, who had 9.5 sacks last season for the Razorbacks, at No. 67 overall. First-year coach Sean Payton sees him primarily at inside linebacker although Sanders also could play some outside in the 3-4 scheme.

“It’s up to us to start doing some things,’’ said Payton, who coached the New Orleans Saints for 15 seasons before taking last year off to serve as a Fox studio analyst. “We have a tag called pressure player, and to check it, you’ve got to be unique in regard to rushing the passers. Sometimes, linbackers are pressure players. In New Orleans, (inside linebacker) Demario Davis, we felt he was a pressure player because when we blitzed him, a percent of the time he could affect the quarterback.”

While there had been some speculation Moss might be a safety in the NFL, Payton sees him as a cornerback.

“We spent as much time on this player because this was one of thoe players that we felt like in the very beginning was going to be one of the decisions,’’ said Payton, whose Broncos traded up to get Moss at No. 83 overall, which included giving up a 2024 third-round pick.

As for Skinner, some projected him as a third- or a fourth-round pick before he suffered a torn pectoral muscle two months ago, just before the start of the combine. Skinner said he should be cleared to be a full participant in a month and Paton said the Broncos were “very fortunate” to get the 6-foot-4, 220-pound safety at No. 183 overall.

“The athletic ability for that size, we thought was unique,’’ Paton said. "The short-area quickness, the range and you see the ball skills on tape. The thing that really sticks out is his physicality and playing downhill in the run game.”

Paton said the selection of Skinner had nothing to do with safety Kareem Jackson still being a free agent after starting all 17 games last season. Paton said talks to re-sign Jackson, who made $2 million last season, are ongoing.

“We’re speaking with Kareem and his agent, so we’re open,’’ Paton said.

For more help in the secondary, the Broncos reached a deal to sign undrafted free-agent cornerback Art Green of Houston. KMGH-TV Channel 7 reported he got $180,000 of his salary guaranteed.

For additional help in getting after the quarterback, they landed undrafted free-agent edge rusher Thomas Incoom. He had 11.5 sacks last season for Central Michigan and had been projected to be taken in the fourth or fifth round by draft analyst Dane Brugler.

The Broncos locked up another intriguing, undrafted defender in Penn State tackle P.J. Mustipher, who had been projected by many to be a late-round selection. He is limited athletically but has great size at 6-4, 320 pounds.