The path to Ben DiNucci being the Broncos' No. 3 quarterback became smoother Tuesday.

Denver waived quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, leaving DiNucci as the third quarterback on the roster behind starter Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham. It remains to be seen if the Broncos will keep two or three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, but they at least would have a third one on the practice squad.

The Broncos on Tuesday also signed kicker Brett Maher to a one-year contract after he had agreed to terms last Friday. And they re-signed wide receiver Nick Williams, who played at Cherry Creek High School and who had been signed June 5 before being waived June 13.

Veterans reported Tuesday for training camp at the Centura Health Training Center after rookies had reported last Wednesday. There will be full-squad workouts Wednesday and Thursday and the first practice before fans on Friday.

Guarantano was an undrafted rookie last season who was signed to the Broncos' practice squad Dec. 5 and then to the active roster Dec. 20. He competed with DiNucci in spring drills to be the No. 3 quarterback for training camp, and the Broncos elected to keep DiNucci, a former Dallas Cowboys player who spent the spring with the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL before signing with Denver in May.

Maher, who has four years of NFL experience and is known for his big leg, will compete with Elliott Fry to be Denver's replacement for Brandon McManus, who was released in May after nine Broncos seasons. Fry has appeared in just three NFL regular-season games.

Williams played in college at CSU Pueblo and Nevada-Las Vegas before being undrafted last spring. He will provide depth for training camp.

The Broncos entered Tuesday with 89 players on an allowed 90-man roster after defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike was suspended Monday for at least all of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games. So Denver was able to add two players while letting go of just one.