ENGLEWOOD — More than 10 months after suffering a serious knee injury last October, Broncos running back Javonte Williams will return to game action.

Coach Sean Payton confirmed Tuesday that Williams will take the field Saturday at San Francisco in the second preseason game.

“He’s doing well,’’ Payton said after a training camp practice at Centura Health Training Center. “We’ll have a plan. I plan on playing him. We’ll see pitch-count-wise toward the end of week. We’ll be smart. But I do see him getting to play some.”

Williams was hurt Oct. 2, 2022, against the Las Vegas Raiders. He suffered torn anterior cruciate, lateral cruciate and posterolateral corner ligaments.

Payton said early in training camp that Williams likely would return to face the 49ers. Even though many starters were used, including quarterback Russell Wilson, Williams was held out of the 18-17 loss at Arizona in the preseason opener.

Samaje Perine, the backup, got the start against the Cardinals and had six carries for 26 yards.