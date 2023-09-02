Cornerback Pat Surtain II saw his reflection on the fans at Denver Broncos training camp.

His No. 2 jersey was everywhere.

“It’s pretty cool to see a fanbase support you in every way possible. It’s just the beginning. Hopefully, I keep on putting great things out on the field,” Surtain told The Denver Gazette. “It was surprising comparing this year to last year. I see a lot more No. 2s. It’s pretty cool to see that around Denver. I just enjoy every moment of it.”

The Broncos Country love affair with Surtain is real.

Derek Friedman owns and operates four Sportsfan apparel stores across the Denver area. He said that Broncos offensive players have “generally dominated” in jersey sales. That’s beginning to change after Surtain was named NFL All-Pro in his second Broncos season.

“If you go back to the Wade Phillips years, and Super Bowl 50, we had popular cornerbacks. But I don’t think in terms of the total jersey sales we saw the kind of numbers that Pat is putting up,” Friedman said. “(Russell) Wilson and Surtain kind of go head-to-head. Fans are just really excited about both of those guys. The turnaround story for Wilson, they want to be a part of that. And they just love Pat, his performance on the field and off the field.”

Friedman said that Sportsfan’s other best sellers are safety Justin Simmons (No. 31), wide receiver Courtland Sutton (No. 14) and running back Javonte Williams (No. 33); in no specific order. Predictably, orange is their most popular jersey color overall.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The Denver Gazette sought data from Fanatics, the largest online retailer for officially licensed NFL apparel, for their most purchased Broncos jerseys sold globally in 2023. Fanatics did not respond to multiple requests. But a representative at the Broncos’ pro shop also confirmed that Surtain’s No. 2 jersey is currently a best seller.

The story behind his digit?

Surtain has worn No. 2 since his sophomore year at American Heritage High School (Plantation, Fla.). He said it’s not in reference to his father, Patrick Surtain Sr., who played cornerback for 11 seasons in the NFL. Surtain II just liked the number.

Luckily, the NFL allowed defensive backs to wear single digits starting in 2021 when he entered the league as a rookie.

“It stuck with me ever since,” Surtain said.

Surtain is now growing his own personal collection of NFL jerseys. Postgame swaps are a rite of passage among young players who grew up idolizing their now competition. You can bet that opposing players will also want to get their hands on a No. 2 Broncos jersey this season.

“I’ve got a good little collection,” Surtain said. “Some of my teammates. Some guys from other teams and notable people around the league. It’s great to have that brotherhood and support. I’ve got a few in my closet and I’m looking to stack up a few more."