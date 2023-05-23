The Broncos on Tuesday released kicker Brandon McManus, the last remaining player from their Super Bowl-winning team in 2015.

McManus had some issues last season, but the move still was a surprise. McManus announced it before the Broncos did, tweeting, “The Broncos have informed me I’ve been released. More to come in the following days.”

The Broncos started organized team activities on Tuesday. They began them without a kicker on the roster.

McManus, who signed a four-year extension in 2020, was due to make a base salary of $3.65 million in 2023 but none of it was guaranteed. Due to money previously paid to McManus on a signing bonus, the Broncos will incur $2.462 million of dead money but get a cap savings of $2.518 million.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

"Developing into one of the NFL’s most productive kickers, Brandon made so many clutch kicks for this franchise over the years as a Super Bowl champion and team captain,’’ general manager George Paton said in a statement. “He will always hold a special place in Denver Broncos history."

McManus, who played nine seasons with Denver, made 223 field goals, including 40 of 72 on attempts of 50 or more yards with a long of 61. Last season, he was 8 of 13 from 50 or longer.

Overall, McManus last season made 28 of 36 field-goal attempts, tying a career high with eight misses. He was 25 of 27 on extra-point attempts.

McManus will turn 32 in July. Putting it all together, the Broncos did not see value in what they were on the books to pay McManus.

McManus departs Denver as the second-leading scorer in team history with 946 points. He trailed only Jason Elam, who had 1,786 points while kicking for the Broncos from 1993-2007.