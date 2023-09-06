ENGLEWOOD — The Denver Broncos have selected six team captains for the 2023 NFL season after a team vote.

Punter Riley Dixon, safety Kareem Jackson, offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey, safety Justin Simmons, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, and quarterback Russell Wilson are the player-led core of coach Sean Payton’s roster.

“There’s a lot that goes into that. Guys lead in their own ways,” Payton said Wednesday after practice. “Obviously, the veteran players vote on these guys. Generally speaking, the better teams are player-led teams. Your average teams are coach-led teams, and your poor teams really have no leadership. I think it’s important.”

Simmons, entering his eighth NFL season, is among the most respected voices in the Broncos locker room.

“It means everything,” Simmons said. “To be named a captain by your peers, year in and year out … I don’t take that lightly. It comes with a heavy burden and one that all of the captains will equally share. I’m excited for this season.”

Jeudy limited

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, 13 days after suffering a hamstring injury.

Speaking after the workout at the Centura Health Training Center, Payton only would say that Jeudy "was limited," which is what the first injury report of the season later reported. It remains uncertain if Jeudy will play in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.

Jeudy hurt his right hamstring in an Aug. 24 joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams. During the portion of Wednesday's practice that was open to the media, Jeudy, wearing a wrap on his leg, did not look to be going full speed in drills but did not appear to have a limp.

Jeudy is one of just four wide receivers on the 53-man roster, the others being fellow starter Courtland Sutton, rookie Marvin Mims Jr. and Brandon Johnson. The Broncos have three receivers on the practice squad in Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Phillip Dorsett and David Sills, and at least one could be elevated to the active roster to face the Raiders.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Tight end Greg Dulcich did not practice Wednesday due to what Payton called a "family" matter. Also listed on the injury report Wednesday as limited were tight end Chris Manhertz (chest) and cornerback Riley Moss. Both players missed the entire preseason due to their injuries.

McGlinchey-Garoppolo connection

Offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey spent his five previous NFL seasons in San Francisco and developed a strong bond with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who will be the Raiders’ starting quarterback Sunday in Denver.

Garoppolo, while dealing with injury last season, lost the starting job in San Francisco to rookie Brock Purdy. Garoppolo later signed a three-year, $67.5-million contract in Las Vegas.

“Jimmy has been through a lot. He’s fought with unbelievable grace and humility. He’ll continue to lead whatever football team he’s on and whatever opportunity he has,” McGlinchey said. “He’s a great friend and a great example to any young kid out there of how to handle his business the right way. I’m excited for the opportunity that he has in Vegas. But hopefully, we can kick his (butt) this weekend.”

Bassey’s opportunity

A strong training camp performance for cornerback Essang Bassey is reflected on the unofficial Week 1 depth chart against Las Vegas.

Bassey is listed as the starting nickel cornerback with teammate K’Waun Williams out due to ankle surgery. Bassey said: “It’s just something I’ve always prepared for, no matter at what point I’m at, I’m just ready to play and contribute.” He expects to often match up with Raiders slot receiver Hunter Renfroe.

“He’s a proven player and he can do a lot of different things. Short-area quickness and a very crafty guy. You definitely have to be on your game covering him,” Bassey said. “The first break is never the last break. You just kind of finish the play (like a) scramble drill. He’s always alive.”