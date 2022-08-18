ENGLEWOOD – Differing philosophies will be on display Saturday when the Broncos head to Buffalo for their second game of the preseason.
The Bills are expected to get their starters some experience at game speed, while the Broncos plan to play it safe once again. Most of Denver’s starters faced outside competition during a joint practice with the Cowboys last week at UCHealth Training Center, but when it came to the game neither side rolled out many of its most impactful players.
“We’re still working through that,” Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday when asked if any starters who did not play last week would see action against the Bills. “You guys know my philosophy. It’s risk (versus) reward. I know everybody likes that stuff, but in the end, I want to do what’s right for the team.”
It’s a philosophy that makes sense to Hackett’s coordinators also. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said once a player has demonstrated the ability to properly prepare for the regular season without playing in preseason, the risk outweighs the reward.
“There’s a lot of guys that have experience that don’t really need it to get ready for a game,” Evero said. “They know what they need to do in terms of practice and stuff like that to get ready to play that first game. If a guy has proven that he can do that, then you know there’s no point of risking an injury in preseason.”
Offensive coordinator Justin Outten sees things similarly, especially when it comes to quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson warmed up in full uniform prior to the preseason opener but did not take a snap. It doesn’t sound like he will play in Buffalo or anywhere else this preseason.
“He really loves this game,” Outten said. “That’s what we love about him. But, yeah, we’re not going to do that.”
Hackett expected Josh Johnson, who led each of the Broncos’ three scoring drives in the preseason opener, would again start at quarterback Saturday with Brett Rypien available off the bench. The differing philosophies could give the Bills an advantage on the field, but Denver’s coaching staff views Broncos reserves playing against Buffalo’s starters as a strong evaluation tool.
“Facing starters, it’s a great measuring stick for some guys that are (in their) first time in the league or first time in the system,” Outten said. “We’ll see how it plays out.”
“It’s a great opportunity for them to play against the best,” Evero added.
“They should all relish that opportunity.”
Melvin Gordon knows role with Broncos likely won't be as a starter: 'I’m still a competitor at the end of the day'
Defense starts practice strong, offense comes together late
Although most of the starters aren’t expected to play Saturday, they got some work on Thursday.
First-teamers squared off with some red-zone drills before finishing the day with some work on the two-minute offense. Evero’s group had an early advantage before the offense made a couple of big plays late.
“It was great to see the defense getting after it. For those first two periods, that was all defense. I was a defensive head coach,” Hackett joked. “Then, after that, I switched back to offense. The defense is playing really well. The offense has to step up. That wasn’t good enough.”
Can I kick it?
One battle that’s playing out over the course of the preseason is between punters Sam Martin, the incumbent, and Corliss Waitman.
Both punted twice and had one downed inside the 20-yard line in the preseason opener against the Cowboys. Martin averaged 50.5 yards per punt to Waitman’s 37.5. But the battle is ongoing, according to special teams coach Dwayne Stukes.
“That it's still a competition,” Stukes said when asked for his biggest takeaway from the punters. “It was one game. Obviously, we’ve been practicing since whatever (date). We have two more games to evaluate those guys.”
Borghi signs with AFC opponent
Pomona High School graduate Max Borghi was released by the Broncos after the preseason opener. He is headed to the Steelers, according to multiple reports.
Borghi, who was previously released by the Colts, rushed four times for 10 yards and lost one yard on his only reception against the Cowboys.