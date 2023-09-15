ENGLEWOOD – So much for Kareem Jackson getting some rest this season.

Before the season, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph had talked about using Caden Sterns in addition to Jackson at strong safety. The Broncos went so far as to list Jackson and Sterns as co-first team on the unofficial depth chart.

Jackson, 35, ended up starting last Sunday’s 17-16 loss to Las Vegas in the opener. Then on the second play of the second quarter, on Sterns’ second play from scrimmage, he suffered a season-ending torn left patellar tendon.

So this might mean another season for Jackson in which he plays nearly every snap.

“I did it last year, the year before that, the last 12 years of my career,’’ Jackson said in an interview with The Denver Gazette at the Centura Health Training Center. “So I’ll be able to do it now.”

Jackson is Denver’s oldest player and the NFL’s oldest defensive back, and he hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. He ended up playing 53 of 57 defensive snaps against the Raiders and next will take the field Sunday against Washington at Empower Field at Mile High.

“I still feel pretty good,’’ said Jackson, in his 14th NFL season and fifth with the Broncos. “I mean, I put in some pretty good work in the offseason, so I am able to play and able to feel good throughout the season. I try my best to take care of my body, whether it’s recovery or whether it’s my diet or things like that.”

Jackson was a cornerback his first nine seasons with the Houston Texans before moving on to Denver and becoming a safety. Hall of Famer Charles Woodson was a recent notable player who moved from cornerback to safety late in his career and he ended up playing until 2016, when he was 39.

So might Jackson be thinking about playing until he’s around 40?

“Playing until 40 to be honest is not something that I’m looking forward to doing,’’ he said. “Hopefully, I’ll get a couple more years but when I turn 40 my priority will be kind of chasing my kids around and enjoying them.”

Jackson, who has two young daughters, was named before the season one of the team’s six captains. He has been an invaluable presence both on and off the field.

“He’s seen a lot of football for a long time, so he knows what he’s talking about and it’s good to listen to him,” said linebacker Josey Jewell, Jackson’s teammate since the safety arrived in Denver. “He’s seen it all, so his words of wisdom are important.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Cornerback Fabian Moreau joined the Broncos last month and has been doing what he can to soak up knowledge from Jackson.

“I used to watch his film and now being with him I just understand how he breaks down film,’’ Moreau said. “He’s still out there making big plays. He doesn’t look 35. I’m blessed to play with him. He’s an O.G. (old guy), so learning from him means a lot.’’

Moreau is entering his seventh season and talked about how he can still learn plenty from Jackson. The safety has been extremely valuable working with younger players.

One of those players has been Sterns, who was in his third season. Jackson had cultivated a close relationship with Sterns and was saddened to see him go down with a knee injury a year after missing the final 12 games due to a hip injury.

“Missing him definitely sucks,’’ Jackson said. “I was looking forward to him being with us and having a good year. He worked his butt to get back from an injury last year and he had a good camp, so it’s definitely tough. … He’s got a long road ahead of him so we’re going to support him any way we can. He’s our brother.”

Against Las Vegas, with Jackson playing the rest of the way after Sterns’ injury, he had four tackles and caught a deflected interception in the end zone to halt a Raiders drive late in the third quarter. It was his first interception since 2021 and the 21st of his career.

Late in the game, Jackson was trying to stop Jakobi Meyers one yard short of a first down, but was flagged for unnecessary roughness for hitting the Las Vegas receiver in the head area. The penalty gave the Raiders a first down and they ran out the clock to secure the win. Meyers suffered a concussion that will result in him missing Sunday’s game at Buffalo.

“We watched the film and obviously in that situation, somebody got hurt,’’ Jackson said. “So we tend not to look at those things. Tough situations, and just tough plays to watch.”

Jackson wished the best for Meyers and doesn’t know if he will be fined by the NFL for the hit. Jackson obviously wasn’t trying to hurt Meyers and said defensive players can be put in difficult situations with all the rule changes since he entered the NFL.

“It’s a tough game from our perspective defensively (with) all the rules and all these things that we can and can’t do,’’ Jackson said. “But at the end of the day, you just got to play the game. None of these things we want to happen intentionally. It’s a tough sport we play. A lot of these plays are bang-bang.”

Next up for Jackson is the game against the Commanders. Despite the loss to the Raiders, he said the Broncos are a “confident group” entering Sunday.

Jackson has plenty of reasons to be confident against the Commanders. In the second game of his NFL career way back in 2010, his Texans defeated Washington 30-27 and his teams are 4-0 against that franchise.