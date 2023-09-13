ENGLEWOOD — The NFL’s playing surface debate has reached the Denver Broncos locker room.

A Week 1 torn Achilles tendon for Aaron Rodgers, ending the star New York Jets quarterback’s season, prompted the NFL Players Association to call for the league to change all of its fields to natural grass and eliminate artificial turf.

Rodgers’ injury, on the fake grass of MetLife Stadium, led NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell on Wednesday to release a public statement: “Moving all stadium fields to high quality natural grass surfaces is the easiest decision the NFL can make. The players overwhelmingly prefer it and the data is clear that grass is simply safer than artificial turf. It is an issue that has been near the top of the players' list during my team visits and one I have raised with the NFL."

A statement from our Executive Director Lloyd Howell on #NFL field surfaces: pic.twitter.com/pPsfve8W6j — NFLPA (@NFLPA) September 13, 2023

Veteran safety Justin Simmons, one of six team captains, agrees with the NFLPA’s stance.

“Everything is showing that you need to be playing on grass and you don’t need to be playing on artificial turf,” Simmons said Wednesday after practice. “I’m not too knowledgeable about it, but I know (2026 FIFA World Cup) soccer teams are coming over … and we’re removing that type of turf and putting in grass so they can play. But then we’re playing on it.

“As a player, and as a fan of the game, it sucks to see all guys get hurt. But especially seeing Rodgers go down and how talented he is.”

Starting quarterback Russell Wilson played for a decade on artificial turf in Seattle and said that “it didn’t really seem to be as much of a problem there.” But he recognizes the value of playing on real grass, especially since being traded to Denver. The Broncos have an indoor practice facility with artificial turf, but mainly practice and play on real grass.

“It’s definitely easier on your body, for sure,” Wilson said. “Guys like practicing outside. I love practicing out on the grass, too. I think it’s better for your knees, your ankles and all that stuff."

The Broncos have the benefit of playing 13 of 17 regular-season games on real grass this season. Their only artificial turf games: Week 10 at Bills, Week 13 at Texans, Week 14 at Chargers and Week 15 at Lions.

NFL commissioner Rodger Goodell, during a Wednesday interview with ESPN, indicated the league won’t rush into a decision. He said: “It's got to be done with a real process — to look at it with medical experts, look at it with engineers, look at it with people on the cleats, look at it on every aspect of what could go into that injury."

It seems Wilson is on board with that approach.

“I don’t know all of the science,” Wilson said. “But it is interesting to see some of the injuries that have happened on turf. I don’t know the numbers versus grass. But I know it’s definitely a big discussion.”