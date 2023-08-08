ENGLEWOOD — The Wilson family is growing.

Grammy-winning singer Ciara, the wife of Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, announced Tuesday on social media that she is pregnant. The post included a video of a Ciara dancing by a pool.

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib” 🥰😘❤️ @DangeRussWilson pic.twitter.com/9mRrp2B654 — Ciara (@ciara) August 8, 2023

Wilson, 34, and Ciara, 37, are expecting their third child together; joining 3-year-old son, Win, and 6-year-old daughter, Sienna. Ciara also has a son Future, 9, from a previous relationship. Wilson beamed with paternal pride when speaking with reporters Tuesday afternoon following Broncos training camp practice.

“It’s exciting. Obviously, what a blessing,” Wilson said. “As many of you know, having children is the greatest gift in the world. To be able to have our fourth one is exciting. Future, Sienna and Win, they’re all excited. They want to know (if it’s a boy or girl). … To be able to celebrate life every day with Ciara is a blessing.”

Offense rolls

Wilson's excitement, it seemed, translated onto the field.

The veteran quarterback looked crisp Tuesday in multiple red zone scenarios, and threw a practice-ending touchdown strike to wide receiver Courtland Sutton to cap a 73-yard scoring drive in a two-minute drill. It’s a positive trend after Wilson’s arguably slow start to camp, in still the installation phase of new coach Sean Payton’s system.

“Coach Payton does a great job of putting us in situations that we’re going to have to win,” Wilson said. “Being in these close games, last year we felt like we weren’t able to capitalize on some of those and this is a great opportunity to really establish how we’re going to go about it. Our thought process.”

Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said that Wilson is “in a really good spot” with the team’s first preseason game Friday in Arizona.

"I haven’t been around many people who work any harder than (Wilson),” Lombardi said. “He loves football, he’s always positive every day and he’s fun to be around.”

Johnson, McGlinchey exit practice

The Broncos can’t catch a break with injuries.

Wide receiver Brandon Johnson and starting offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey each left practice on Tuesday and walked to the locker room. Neither returned. Lombardi did not have an immediate health status update for either player. Payton was unavailable Tuesday for reporters.

Johnson, a second-year wide receiver, appeared to injure his right leg during a 7-on-7 drill. McGlinchey, signed in free agency from San Francisco, suffered an apparent leg injury a short time later.

Briefly

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph plans to coach from the sideline this season. He joked: “I can’t go up in the box. I can’t see anymore. I can’t see from way up there. … Safety Justin Simmons missed a third consecutive practice while dealing with a strained groin. … Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was in attendance Tuesday at training camp practice. Wilson said: “Peyton Manning has been a mentor for me for many years.”