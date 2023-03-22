Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had athroscopic surgery on his right knee after last season but is expected to be ready for organized team activities in May, NFL Network reported Wednesday.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted that the surgery was a “procedure to fix an issue that had nagged him for a few seasons.” According to the report, Wilson is “back working out and throwing after the minor scope and should be fine for OTAs” and “be at full health for 2023.”

Wilson played with Seattle from 2012-21 before being traded to the Broncos prior to last season. He is looking to bounce back from a disappointing year, and will in 2023 play his first season under new coach Sean Payton.

Due to having a new coach, the Broncos can start their offseason program April 3, two weeks earlier than teams can begin that have holdover coaches. OTAs then will get underway in May.