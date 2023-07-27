When Broncos running back Javonte Williams took the field Wednesday for the first full-squad workout of training camp, he noticed one big difference. He wasn’t thinking about his knee.

On Oct. 4, 2022, Williams shredded his right knee against the Las Vegas Raiders, ending his season. He was projected to be out about 12 months, but he was back on the field for camp in less than 10.

Williams was a limited participant during spring drills, and his knee was still on his mind during those workouts. But now he feels very close to being back to his old self, including from a mental aspect.

“I felt like (Wednesday), the first practice, when I got out there and started running, it was like, you just forget about everything,’’ Williams said after Thursday’s second workout of camp at the Centura Health Training Center. “You’re just back on the field again.”

Williams said his speed now is “right there” and in the “same ballpark” as before and that he’s ready to lower his shoulder and hit someone. Asked about being the same runner he was before the injury, Williams said, “That’s the plan.”

Williams said he has been cleared for contact, though it will be up to Broncos officials whether he sees action in the preseason. Coach Sean Payton said Wednesday the team will ease Williams back, which will include having some days where is limited or off the field entirely.

Williams said “it was a surprise to me” overall that he came back soon. He said he began to believe several months ago he would be back for training camp when he was putting up good times with his running and strong numbers in the weight room.

“Just trusting the doctors,’’ Williams said of keys to returning ahead of schedule. “I really think back squat (work) was something that really helped me, just getting back in the weight room and strengthening my knee.”

Williams, who rushed for 903 yards as a rookie in 2021, suffered tears to his ACL, LCL and posterolateral corner, and his 2022 season ended with 204 yards on the ground. He doesn’t deny there were some dark days after the injury.

“I’d say the first two months, I couldn’t really move my knee at all,’’ he said. “I had to learn to bend it again, had to learn to walk, things like that. I had people do everything for me. (That was hard) because I’m really independent. I do everything on my own. My parents had to come out (from North Carolina) and stay with me for two months. I couldn’t do anything else. Having them do everything for me, I think that was the hardest part. … I was down on myself a lot but I’m seeing a brighter spot now.”

Williams said that eventually “each week my confidence got bigger and bigger." His rehabilitation included working with three other Broncos players who had suffered torn ACLs in wide receiver Tim Patrick, outside linebacker Aaron Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett. Crockett is now with the New York Jets.

“I definitely feel Tim gave me a lot of confidence, just seeing him because I was a couple of weeks behind him,’’ Williams said of Patrick, who suffered his injury Aug. 2, 2022 during training camp. “He was already ahead of me jumping. Just seeing him trust his knee and doing things with the brace and without the brace, I feel like it made me think I could do the same thing.”

Williams has impressed his teammates. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton said Wednesday Williams' return has been “amazing.” Defensive tackle D.J. Jones said Thursday he was thrilled when camp opened to see that Williams wasn’t on a field with injured players.

“I’m excited to see what he does,’’ Jones said. “You expect him to be over there on the other field, but he’s with us.”