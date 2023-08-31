ENGLEWOOD - Thomas Incoom is back to eating breakfast, but his hunger persists.

Nerves forced the outside linebacker to skip the first meal of the day as the Broncos made final cuts Tuesday. As undrafted rookie out of Central Michigan, Incoom had no guarantees, but he was one of four undrafted free agent rookies on the final roster at the end of the day. He said the Broncos’ history of having undrafted rookies make the final roster convinced him to choose Denver over the other teams looking to bring him in after the draft. The decision paid off.

“It felt surreal, you know what I’m saying? Coming in just nervous – I did not eat breakfast,” Incoom said after Thursday’s practice at Centura Health Training Center. “I was just thinking about it. I knew I put everything on film. You know, the rest is up to God. I just kept praying and just hoping for a shot. When I got the opportunity, I was just so happy.”

Running back Jaleel McLaughlin, another one of the four, was one of the team’s offensive standouts of the preseason. Even though Broncos coach Sean Payton said he knew that McLaughlin would make an NFL roster – either the Broncos or another team - after he rushed for one touchdown and scored another in the pass game against the 49ers, the rookie from Youngstown State wasn’t taking any chances. He continued to show up to the facility around sunrise to run stairs at the training facility, something he plans to continue into his rookie season.

“I’m an early bird. I like to get in, get moving around. … The routine won’t change,” McLaughlin said.

“I wanted to give it everything I had no matter the outcome, no matter what happened. Make the team, not make the team (or) play good, not play good, I wanted to be able to say that I gave it everything I had. That was just my mindset from Day 1.”

Nate Adkins' inclusion on the final roster might’ve been the most surprising. Fellow tight ends Greg Dulcich, Chris Manhertz and Adam Trautman were always expected to make the roster, leaving Albert Okwuegbunam, a fourth-round pick in 2020, as Adkins’ main competition. The Broncos opted to trade Okwuegbunam to the Eagles, and Adkins’ do-whatever-it-takes approach was rewarded. Adkins said he’s been focused on being as versatile as possible, not just as a tight end but as a fullback and special teams contributor as well.

“I was blessed. I put in a lot of work and kind of just put my head down and worked every single day,” Adkins said. “Came in, tried to do the right thing every single day, be a good teammate, listen to veterans, listen to my coaching. Things worked out. I’m just ready to get to work."

Offensive lineman Alex Palczewski was the final undrafted free agent to make the initial 53-man roster, though he was quickly moved to injured reserve.

Incoom, McLaughlin and Adkins each said their first call after making the roster as undrafted free agents went to a parent. Incoom told his father he was still hungry, even though he got some food in his system following Tuesday’s practice.

“I called my dad to let him know like ‘Hey, all the hard work is finally catching up, but we still got some work to do,’” he recalled. “I’m here to win, and that’s what we’re going to keep doing. We’re not done yet. That’s why I just had to let my dad know that we’re not done yet. This is just the first step. We’ve got so more to go.”