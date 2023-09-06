Rumor spread of his freakish athleticism under the Friday night lights of Texas high school football.

Drew Sanders hardly left the field.

In the fall of 2018 — playing for the Denton Ryan Raiders about 40 miles north of Dallas — Sanders posted silly numbers on both sides of the box score. He started at linebacker and played defensive end. Then he lined up at wide receiver, tight end, and occasionally, Wildcat quarterback.

Sanders’ final statistics as a junior: 119 tackles, eight sacks, three interceptions, 13 rushing touchdowns, three receiving touchdowns and three passing touchdowns.

“We had a package for (Sanders) every game where we could just snap it to him and he could just do his thing,” Denton Ryan head coach Dave Henigan told The Denver Gazette in a phone interview. “But he was doing freakish things all the time, to be honest with you.”

Sound familiar?

Sanders is among the breakout rookies from Denver Broncos training camp, with teammate Alex Singleton using that same word — freak — to describe his skillset at 6-foot-5 and 233 pounds. Sanders, a third-round pick from Arkansas, is adjusting from SEC edge rusher to NFL inside linebacker with the highest of expectations.

“The learning curve is tough in the NFL but he’s a freak,” Singleton told reporters during camp. “He’s got the size, he’s strong, he’s fast, he’s physical and so it just takes time. With how much offenses do now with all the motions, shifts and different formations … it’s tough to digest. But he’s doing it. He should be really good.”

Focus on Sanders’ development heightened in early August when fellow inside linebacker Jonas Griffith endured a season-ending knee injury. Sanders made a strong case for playing time behind starters Josey Jewell and Singleton with noted improvement over the duration of training camp.

“It is easy to learn something from everybody,” Sanders said. “It’s a really smart group, really talented group.”

In the preseason finale against Los Angles, defending third-and-long, Sanders intercepted Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett and ran it back 30 yards — before fumbling it away. Luckily, teammate Elijah Garcia hopped on the loose football. Call it a microcosm of Sanders’ NFL growth.

“He’s one of those guys that right before our eyes we're seeing gain confidence,” coach Sean Payton said. “I’d like for him to hold onto the ball.”

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph told reporters that Sanders “makes a play a day that nobody else can make” in training camp. He’s already tinkering with their scheme to highlight Sanders in different ways. More proof that his legendary Texas high school versatility lives on today in the NFL.

Just don’t expect Sanders to line up on offense any time soon.

“Rather be the hammer than the nail,” Sanders said.

DENVER BRONCOS 2023 ROOKIE BIOS

Breaking down five Denver Broncos rookies with potential to make an impact this season.

No. 45 Nate Adkins

Position: Tight end

Previous school: South Carolina

Height/weight: 6-3, 252

Acquired: Undrafted college free agent

Notable: Beat out fourth-round draft pick Albert Okwuegbunam for spot on the 53-man roster.

No. 38 Jaleel McLaughlin

Position: Running back

Previous school: Youngstown State

Height/weight: 5-7, 187

Acquired: Undrafted college free agent

Notable: Breakout offensive star of camp with four TDs, 190 all-purpose yards in preseason games.

No. 83 Marvin Mims Jr.

Position: Wide receiver

Previous school: Oklahoma

Height/weight: 5-11, 182

Acquired: NFL draft No. 63 overall (second round)

Notable: Injuries to Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy should provide Mims instant opportunity to contribute.

No. 37 Riley Moss

Position: Cornerback

Previous school: Iowa

Height/weight: 6-0, 193

Acquired: NFL draft pick No. 83 overall (third round)

Notable: Underwent core muscle surgery Aug. 2 with an expected four-week recovery timeline.

No. 41 Drew Sanders