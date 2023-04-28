The Broncos entered the NFL draft without a first- or a second-round pick, but at least they ended up with one in the second round Friday night.

Denver swung a deal with Detroit to move up to the last pick of the second round and took Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims with the No. 63 overall selection. Then at No. 67 in the third round, the Broncos took Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders.

The 5-foot-11 Mims caught 54 passes for 1,083 yards last season for the Sooners. Sanders was rated by analyst Dane Brugler as the top linebacker in the draft.

The Broncos entered the draft with the No. 67 and 68 picks in the third round. They traded No. 68 and No. 139 in the fifth round to the Lions for No. 63 and No. 183 in the sixth round.

"It's a great opportunity just being out there in Denver. ... Just an opportunity for me to show what I can do for the whole league, the whole world,'' Mims said.

Sanders played his first two seasons at Alabama before transferring to Arkansas in 2022. He had 9 1/2 sacks last season.

"I was trying to prove a point out of getting after the quarterback,'' Sanders said. "I was pretty proud of that 9 ½ sacks. It was a big deal for me."