Sean Payton in busy now with the signing of guys to play for him. In 2 1/2 weeks, he can start coaching them.

The NFL announced the offseason workout schedule for teams on Friday, and the Broncos will get underway April 11. Due to having a new coach in Payton, Denver could have elected to start the program as soon as April 3. Teams with holdover coaches can’t begin earlier than April 17.

The Broncos’ schedule will include a voluntary minicamp April 26-26, organized team activities workouts May 23-25, May 30-June 1 and June 5-8 and a mandatory minicamp June 13-15.

Dates for the Broncos’ 2023 schedule most likely will announced in May.