So much for Darrious Gaines getting $45,000 in guaranteed money from the Broncos.

Gaines, a cornerback from Western Colorado, was one of four undrafted free-agent signees waived Monday by Denver after taking part in a rookie minicamp that ran Friday through Sunday. Gaines had signed a deal on Friday with a $5,000 signing bonus and with $40,000 of his contract guaranteed.

“I was surprised about it,’’ Gaines said of his release.

Gaines said he was told the news after Sunday’s practice. He is not sure about his future plans.

“I have no idea,’’ he said. “I’m going to play it day-by-day.”

Undrafted signees also waived by the Broncos were wide receiver Dallas Daniels, tight end Kris Leach and running back Emanuel Wilson. According to the NFL transaction wire, Wilson, like Gaines, had a partially guaranteed contract.

The Broncos on Monday also officially signed safety Kareem Jackson, who had agreed May 8 to a one-year contract. Jackson, the oldest player on the team at 35, is in line to play a fifth straight season with Denver.

“I love what Kareem has done,’’ said former Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who was Jackson’s teammate in 2019 and is now a free agent. “He’s talented. He’s had a solid career.”

The moves left Denver’s roster at 87 players, and the NFL offseason roster limit is 90. The Broncos are expected Tuesday to sign quarterback Ben DiNucci and running back Jacques Patrick, both former XFL players.

DiNucci and Patrick both agreed Sunday to sign pending passing physicals. They passed them Monday.