A day after releasing kicker Brandon McManus, the Broncos on Wednesday began in earnest their search for a replacement.

Sources said the Broncos, who have gone through the first two days of organized team activities without a kicker on the roster, Wednesday worked out Brett Maher, Elliott Fry and Parker White.

The Broncos were expected to continue to assess their options and not sign a kicker on Wednesday. Maher was scheduled to have a physical, so he remains on the team’s radar.

Maher, 33, is the most experienced of the kickers to have worked out. He has played four NFL seasons, including spending 2021 with New Orleans when current Broncos coach Sean Payton was in charge.

Maher has made 94 of 116 career field-goal attempts with a long of 63 yards and 128 of 134 extra points. He had an impressive regular season with Dallas in 2022, making 29 of 32 field goals and 50 of 53 extra points. But then he collapsed in the playoffs, missing 5 of 6 extra points in two games.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Fry, 28, got into three regular-season games for Atlanta, Cincinnati and Kansas City in 2020 and 2021. He made 5 of 6 field-goal attempts and 5 of 7 extra points.

Fry played in college at South Carolina as did White, who has never played in an NFL regular season game after being undrafted in 2022. At South Carolina, White made 72 of 99 field-goal attempts and 152 of 154 extra points.

On Monday, the Packers released White. His roster spot was taken by undrafted rookie running back Emanuel Wilson, who had been signed earlier this month by Denver but was released after a rookie minicamp.

The Broncos on Thursday will conclude their third day of practice during the first week of OTAs. They will hit the field next Tuesday through Thursday for their second week of OTAs.