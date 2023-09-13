After heading into their opener without wide receiver Jerry Jeudy due to a hamstring injury, the Broncos won’t have tight end Greg Dulcich in their second game due to a hamstring issue.

But at least Dulcich was said to be doing better Wednesday, three days after being hurt in Sunday’s 17-16 loss to Las Vegas.

“Each one’s different,’’ Broncos coach Sean Payton said of hamstring injuries. “(Dulcich) felt better (Wednesday). We treat it just like we did with Jerry. (The medical) staff will do a great job of going through the correct rehab and all the things necessary.”

Late in the second quarter against the Raiders, Dulcich hurt his right hamstring. Dulcich, who missed seven games last season due to right hamstring issues, then spent the second half on the bench along with Jeudy, who missed the game because of a hamstring injury suffered Aug. 24 against the Los Angeles Rams in a joint practice. Dulcich will sit out Sunday's game against Washington at Empower Field at Mile High and likely will miss additional time after that.

Payton said Jeudy was close to playing against Las Vegas.

“He was a (true) gameday decision,’’ Payton said. “Hamstrings are tricky, though, with the idea of possibly getting set back two or three more weeks. He was close. We actually had a workout pre-game to go through it. We made our decision off of that.”

There is optimism that Jeudy, who was limited in practice Wednesday, will be able to play Sunday. Jeudy wouldn’t guarantee he will return but said he is making great strides.

“I feel good,’’ he said. “I just keep getting better and better each and every day.”

Jeudy said it was “tough watching” and that he “could have” played against the Raiders.

“We did a little bit of testing just to see how I felt, and I felt pretty good. But the coaches wanted to be smart with the situation and I understand that, just protecting me as a player,’’ he said.

Jeudy wouldn’t put a percentage on his health. In Wednesday’s practice he said he “did what I needed to” and “did all the important things.”

Dulcich was the only Denver player not to practice Wednesday. In addition to Jeudy, also limited were outside linebacker Frank Clark (hip), defensive lineman D.J. Jones (knee) and cornerback Riley Moss (abdomen).

“It stinks,’’ Broncos tight end Chris Manhertz said of Duclich being hurt. “He’s somebody who comes in and works hard and puts on his hard hat and does everything right. It’s definitely a blow to the offense. But I think we have the personnel in this (tight end) room and offense to make up for it.”

Dulcich is Denver’s top receiving tight end, although he is listed as second string behind the versatile Adam Trautman. Manhertz, known mainly as a blocker, vows to be ready to be more of a receiver, if necessary.

“I know I’m equipped and confident,’’ Manhertz said. “Whatever my role is in the pass or the run game, I’ll make a play when it comes to me.”

Sterns to IR, Humphrey to 53

The Broncos on Wednesday placed safety Caden Sterns on injured reserve due to a left knee injury suffered in the the second quarter against the Raiders.

“It’s a patellar tendon, which is probably season ending,’’ said Payton, confirming what was previously reported.

Sterns’ spot on the 53-man roster was taken by wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, who was promoted from the practice squad. Humphrey was elevated off the squad to face the Raiders and caught two passes for 11 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown.

“I was excited but I got to continue working,’’ Humphrey said of the move. “It’s not over with. I can always be moved back down, so that’s my mentality, to keep working.”

To take Humphrey’s spot on the practice squad, the Broncos re-signed wide receiver Michael Bandy, who had initially been signed to the squad Aug. 30 before being released two days later.

Williams wants more

Running back Javonte Williams, who played his first regular-season game Sunday after suffering a serious knee injury last October, isn’t getting carried away with his showing against the Raiders.

“I had a decent game,’’ he said of rushing 13 times for 52 yards. “I wouldn’t say it was good, but I feel like I could have had a lot more yards. There were some reads that I probably could have bounced through and did something different. But it’s going to come as the season goes on.”

Williams said his knee wasn’t an issue and he didn’t think about it for much of the game.

“Not after the first couple of plays,’’ he said. “I was just out there playing and having fun.”

Mathis seeks redemption

Broncos cornerback Demarri Mathis is seeking to bounce back from a lackluster outing against quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders.

“Last week wasn’t my standard, and I hold myself to a high standard,’’ he said.

Mathis hopes to redeem himself against the Commanders.

“I’m going to clean it up,’’ he said. “That’s who I am as a person.”

Briefly

Manhertz’s wife Gabby gave birth Monday night in Highlands Ranch to twins, daughter Mylah and son Mason. "Everything went smoothly,’’ Manhertz said. “It’s a blessing." Manhertz said he doesn’t know if he would have played against the Raiders had she gone into labor Sunday. “It would have been a tough decision," he said. … Broncos defensive lineman Mike Purcell, who was on the non-football injury list throughout training camp and sat out the preseason due to a leg injury, said he didn’t get winded and had no issues against Las Vegas. “It felt great,’’ he said. “I’m back. That’s the biggest thing I can say.” … Payton said it is “important” to “find those touches” for rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin, who was barely used against the Raiders. … Payton said he “probably called three of four explosive” plays Sunday although none ended up working out.