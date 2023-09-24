MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — In the end, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel could have put the Broncos alone in the NFL record book for futility. But McDaniel, after all, is a Colorado native who grew up cheering for Denver teams, and he called for his team to take a knee.

The Dolphins on Sunday dealt the Broncos a humiliating 70-20 defeat at Hard Rock Stadium, becoming just the third team in league history to score 70 points in a game. Facing fourth-and-14 at the Denver 27 with 33 seconds left in the game, rather than kick a field goal to break the mark for points in a game, backup quarterback Mike White fell down for a 1-yard loss.

“It felt like chasing points and chasing a record,’’ McDaniel said. “That’s not what we came to the game to do.”

So the Dolphins didn’t break the regular-season record for points in a game set by Washington in a 72-41 destruction of the New York Giants in 1966. And they didn’t tie the overall mark that Chicago set with a 73-0 drubbing of Washington in the 1940 NFL Championship Game.

But Miami did hand Sean Payton the most humiliating loss in his 16-year NFL coaching career as the Broncos fell to 0-3.

“Obviously, that was embarrassing,’’ Payton said. “And tough to watch. … Every once in a while in this league you get your butt whopped, but this was more than that.”

Indeed it was. The Dolphins went up and down the field against the Broncos in rolling up 727 yards, the second-most in NFL history following the 735 the Los Angeles Rams had against the New York Yankees in 1951. Yes, it was so long ago there was an NFL team called the Yankees.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed his first 17 passes and finished 23 of 26 for 309 yards and four touchdowns. Tyreek Hill had nine catches for 157 yards and a touchdown.

Rookie running back De’Von Achane had 203 yards on the ground and two touchdowns and caught four passes for 30 yards and two touchdowns. His 67-yard run with 8:01 left in the game allowed the Dolphins (3-0) to reach 70 points.

The Rams are the only other NFL team to have scored 70 in a game, having crushed the Baltimore Colts 70-27 in 1950. The Broncos never previously had allowed even 60 in a game, the most previously being 59 against the Kansas City Chiefs in 1963 and the Oakland Raiders in 2010.

“It’s the most embarrassing game I’ve ever been a part of,’’ said Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton. “It’s the most embarrassing game I’ve ever watched.”

Want more on the dismantling of Denver’s defense?

“Definitely frustrating, embarrassing,’’ said safety Kareem Jackson. “We came in with a plan and we didn’t execute anything, from the top guy to the last guy. … Defensively, we’re a bad unit and I’m part of that.”

The game became a rout early as the Broncos feel behind 21-7 early in the second quarter and 35-13 at halftime. In the second half, they were outscored 35-7, their only score coming on a 99-yard kickoff return by rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims that cut the deficit to 63-20. It then took just 49 more seconds before the Dolphins went back up by 50 on Archane’s long run.

“The game kind of got away from us,’’ said Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who strangely played the entire game.

That would be an understatement by Wilson.

“There’s losing and there’s being butt-handed-to-you and I think that we definitely got our butt-handed to us (Sunday) and it’s frustrating, especially sitting at 0-3 right now,’’ said Denver wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

Sutton caught eight passes for 91 yards and a first-quarter touchdown from Wilson, who completed 23 of 38 passes for 306 yards. But Wilson had an interception on a ball batted at the line of scrimmage and Sutton lost two fumbles.

“I can’t put the ball on the ground,’’ Sutton said. “It’s unacceptable.”

Sutton had a touchdown in the second quarter called back due to an offensive pass interference call on wide receiver Brandon Johnson. The Broncos also had a touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy nullified in the second quarter on an illegal shift by Johnson.

“Two penalties, you know, take touchdowns off the board,’’ Payton grumbled.

On Monday, Payton will subject his players to more humiliation. They will have to watch the game again on tape.

“It would be one thing to say, ‘Hey, we're going to get on to the next game,’’’ said Payton, whose Broncos play at Chicago (0-3) next Sunday in a battle of winless teams. “But we have to watch that tape, and so (Monday) will be tough for a lot of players, tough for us, too, as coaches.’’

It will amount to watching a horror film.

“We’ll be able to pinpoint stuff, see what went wrong, but 70 doesn’t’ happen but by one or two mistakes,’’ Singleton said. “It’s going to be all over the tape. … We’ve got to learn fast and move on.”

Singleton said Payton’s message to the players after the humiliating defeat was not to let it turn into two losses. Tackle Mike McGlinchey said that is essential.

“We’ve got to make sure we turn this ship around and turn it around quick,’’ McGlinchey said.

Nevertheless, at 0-3, the Broncos are taking on water quickly. Between 1990 and last season, just four of 158 NFL teams that dropped their first three games made the playoffs.