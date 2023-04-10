Defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones met Monday with the Seattle media for the first time since signing last month as a free agent with the Seahawks. And he didn’t mince words.

Jones, who spent his first four NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos, said he knew Seattle had requested he be included in the March 2022 deal with Denver for quarterback Russell Wilson. He claimed it was a lack of respect that the Broncos didn’t trade him then.

“Yeah, I am flattered,’’ Jones said of the Seahawks’ interest then. “They should have just traded me from the jump. It was cool, I guess it came full circle for Seattle a little bit. I was included in the trade and Denver said no. … I don’t want to say that word, but Denver didn’t pay me my proper respects, so I am here because (the Seahawks) respected me from the jump.”

Wilson was acquired from Seattle along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant.

Jones signed a three-year, $51 million contract. He said the Seahawks came on strong at the end to close the deal.

“Seattle kind of came in almost out of nowhere,’’ Jones. “We had a good set of teams who we were talking to, just trying to finalize what was going on and what the terms were going to be. Seattle came in hot. They showed a lot of interest and that kind of motivated me to come here more and more.”